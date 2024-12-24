Travel experiences to give as last-minute Christmas gifts

For folks who love to travel, consider gifting them an unforgettable experience.

Keep reading for top travel gifts for that friend or family member who is always plotting their next great adventure.

Flytographer, from $325 for a 30-minute photo shoot, flytographer.com

Available in more than 400 destinations around the globe, the Flytographer service matches travelers with local photographers (read: not only will they snap your picture, but they’ll also recommend a lunch spot by the sea, or where to find a little-known hiking trail).

After their photo shoot, your loved one will receive a digital album with 20 professional photos or more that they frame and put on display.

My Epic Gear Membership, $55, myepicgear.com

Looking for a great gift for a snow bunny?

This handy membership lasts the whole 2024/2025 ski season and gives powder enthusiasts the chance to reserve top-notch gear at 12 Vail Resorts ski resorts in North America such as Stowe, Vail, Whistler Blackcomb and Park City.

With a gear reservation membership, they’ll only have to pay a low daily use fee for boots and skis with poles or a snowboard (BYO boots for an even lower daily use charge) and be spared the headache of waiting in line at a rental shop or lugging ski gear along for vacation.

A brewery, distillery, cidery, vineyard or winery tour, prices vary

For the oenophile, spirits connoisseur or craft beer obsessive in your life, a tour package at a local or destination brewery, distillery or vineyard makes for a great holiday gift.

Option to try: Southern Distilling Company tours in Statesville, North Carolina; Seminary Hill cidery tour and tasting in Callicoon, New York; the Ab Astris wine tasting experience in Stonewall, Texas.

Pilot eGift Card, from $10-$1,000, pilotflyingj.com

This one is perfect for perpetual road trippers: A Pilot gift card for people to get some grub or pick up road trip essentials at any Pilot gas station, with 800+ locations across the U.S. and Canada.

Just design the e-gift card with the visuals of your choice, personalize it with the recipient’s details and write a message and the gift will be emailed to them right away or on the date and time of your choosing.

A babymoon, prices vary

For expecting parents, a babymoon might be on their list.

The growing trend has paved the way for hotels nationwide to offer a variety of special packages for parents-to-be.

Consider gifting a room at Hotel Lilien in New York’s Catskill mountains, a carefully reimagined 19th century estate that offers a complimentary amenities and snacks package to expecting couples with booking code UPSTATEBABYMOON.

Or, beach lovers ought to book White Elephant Resort in Palm Beach, Florida, where couples can book a two-night package featuring an in-suite massage, a present for parents-to-be and the newborn and a complimentary arrival gift.

Or, check into Finest Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, an all-inclusive resort where you can find some much-needed R&R before baby arrives, and book a “Mum To Be” massage at the spa.

City Experiences Gift Card, from $25, cityexperiences.com

This holiday season, surprise a travel lover with a City Experiences gift card for one of the hundreds of walking or culinary tours in North America or Europe led by local experts.

In the U.S., tours are available in San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C., and New York City.

Check out options for a day trip from Boston by ferry to the historic town of Salem, Massachusetts, an informative stroll through New York City’s Grand Central Terminal, or a romp around the former Civil War Fort, military prison and federal penitentiary just off the coast of San Francisco, Alcatraz Island.

Drive A Tank, from $374, driveatank.com

Give your pal, partner or anyone on your holiday gift list this memory: the chance to pilot a genuine military tank through a 65-acre wooded course in Kasota, Minnesota, at Drive A Tank.

The property is also home to an indoor controlled gun range where visitors can shoot historic military weaponry.

On the East Coast, there’s the World War II Tank Driving and Tank Ride Experience (from $595) at The American Heritage Museum in Hudson, Massachusetts.

A trip to the Birthplace of America, prices vary, visitphilly.com

History buffs may rejoice in a trip to the home of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution and more unforgettable culinary experiences than you can count (Forsythia, a.kitchen, Steak 48, to name a few).

For the holidays, Philly is ablaze with traditional decorations and Yuletide cheer, whether you’re wandering around Rittenhouse Square or touring museums like the Barnes Foundation, Philadelphia Museum of Art, or Museum of the American Revolution.

Consider treating your loved one to a festive stay at Hotel AKA Rittenhouse Square, which even has a suite fully decorated for Christmas, tree and all.

Tinggly Experience Gift Box, prices vary, tinggly.com

Choose from more than a thousand experiences across the globe, and the recipient will get an eBoucher or gift box that allows them to book a fully covered activity with options for one-to-four people.

For example, take the new California Dreaming experience box: Your loved one can pick from 200+ experiences, from a sunset sail to Dana Point Dolphin and Whale Watching to tasting esteemed wines in Napa Valley.