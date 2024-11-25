Tranquil hot springs around the US you can visit this winter to find warmth even on the coldest days

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

An international vacation isn’t required to visit a breathtaking hot spring.

There are many throughout the United States that you can visit this winter to escape the cold and enjoy relaxation and warmth.

Many hot springs throughout the U.S. are accompanied by luxurious resorts for a tranquil trip.

Take a look at a few popular hot springs located in the U.S.

Here are five.

Chena Hot Springs in Fairbanks, Alaska, is popular for the mineral-rich, natural water that fills the outdoor lake.

Additionally, it is known as an ideal viewing spot for catching the Northern Lights.

If you have a reservation at the resort, a pass to the hot springs is included in your stay, according to the destination’s website.

If you are lodging elsewhere, you can buy a day pass to visit the springs.

The pass includes admission to Hot Springs Lake (for those age 18 and over), plus admission to the indoor salt water heated pool, as well as the indoor and outdoor hot tubs.

The water that fills the lake is full of minerals. It is a widely held belief that soaking in the water can help with skin conditions and relieve muscular pains and arthritis, according to the website.

Those who suffer from circulatory and bronchial disorders also have found relief from the steam and minerals in the water, per the website.

The average temperature of Hot Springs is 106 F throughout the year.

If you hope to see the Northern Lights during your trip, the ideal time to visit is between fall and spring, from late evening to early morning hours, the destination’s website notes.

Hot Springs National Park in Arkansas offers an abundance of unique experiences for guests.

If you like to hike, there are plenty of opportunities for that at this destination, with 26 miles of hiking trails throughout the park, according to the National Park Service’s website.

Though there aren’t any outdoor springs you can soak in at this location, there are some beautiful springs you can see and touch. These are The Display Spring, Hot Water Cascade and The Fordye Fountains, according to the National Park Service.

There are also numerous fountains around the park where you can grab a drink of the thermal water.

If you do want to take a soak in the mineral-rich thermal water dating back nearly 4,000 years, there are two bathhouses along Bathhouse Row where you can do so.

One place you can go is the historic Buckstaff Bathhouse, which opened in 1912, according to the National Park Service.

Those 10 and older can take part in this experience.

The Quapaw Bathhouse is another option. In addition to the thermal pools, a number of spa services are also offered at this location.

Those 14 and older can enjoy this experience.

Dunton Hot Springs in Dolores, Colorado, is a popular destination among travelers.

There are lots of different ways you can experience the benefits of bathing in mineral-rich water at this location, such as in the 19th century bathhouse.

The water typically ranges from about 85 F to 106 F, according to the destination’s website.

Guests can choose from a number of luxurious cabins to stay in; plus, they can take part in a number of fun winter activities, such as cross-country skiing, during their visit.

Iron Mountain Hot Springs, as well as Avalanche Ranch, are other popular destinations in Colorado for a mineral-rich water experience.

Yellowstone Hot Springs can be found just about eight miles north of the north entrance of Yellowstone Park, per the destination’s website.

At this scenic site between two mountain ranges, guests can take a dip in the hot pools, which range from 103 F to 105 F, the main pool, which ranges from 98 F to 100 F, and the chilling cold plunge, which dips down to temperatures between 60 F to 65 F.

The mineral-rich water that fills the pools are “flow through,” meaning that the water comes from the Earth into the pools, per the website.

Paddleboard yoga classes, a relaxing swim, even a scuba dive are available at Utah Crater.

Utah Crater, also called Homestead Crater, is located on the Homestead Resort property.

The “hour-glassed shaped geothermal hot spring” stretches down 65 feet in depth, per the Utah Crater website, and sits at a warm 95 F year round.

Visitors can get scuba certified at this destination, or can just enjoy a nice swim in the tranquil waters.

Custom decks and a tunnel at its side provide easy access into the water for guests.

The hot spring was created as melting snow went into the Earth, became warmed and was brought back to the surface — picking up minerals along the way, according to Homestead Resort’s website.

Reservations are required to visit this destination.