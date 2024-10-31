These are the 5 most haunted states in the US, did yours make the list?

The Halloween spirit is alive and well this spooky season, but some states across the U.S. may be “more haunted” than others.

BonusFinder, an online database, ranked all 50 states and Washington, D.C., then calculated a score based on a variety of factors to help establish the “spookiest” states.

From the number of ghost sightings and haunted locations to cemeteries and paranormal investigators all around the country, BonusFinder determined the states with the most “haunted reputation.”

“Whether it’s spine-chilling ghost stories, eerie abandoned buildings or local legends that just won’t die, America is rich in paranormal activity,” BonusFinder shared in its report.

“Prepare to explore the spookiest corners of the nation as we reveal the most haunted U.S. states that are bound to give you goosebumps!”

Top 5 haunted states in the US

Out of 10, each state was ranked based on four criteria compared to the overall population of the state.

The online database helps players find the biggest bonuses available on online casinos and sportsbooks in the U.S.; BonusFinder said it gathered the data for this study using Find a Grave, a public database of cemetery records, plus the Ghosts of America website and other resources.

1. Maine

Coming in at No. 1 in this study, Maine has a calculated “haunting score” of 8.11 out of 10 — “from the haunted halls of Fort Knox to the eerie stories of the Wadsworth-Longfellow House,” BonusFinder reported.

The Pine Tree state has 7,226 cemeteries, 169 haunted locations, 781 ghost sightings and 12 paranormal investigators.

Compared to the other states and Washington D.C., Maine has the third most ghost sightings across America, behind Iowa and Arkansas.

Maine also has the third-highest number of cemeteries per capita, with 51.54 cemeteries per 10,000 people, BonusFinder said.

The northeast state ranked fourth on the list of most haunted locations and fifth based on the number of paranormal investigators, per capita on both criteria.

2. West Virginia

West Virginia has a calculated “haunting score” of 8.00 out of 10, putting it at No. 2 in this list.

It’s “home to the infamous Mothman legend and the haunted Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum, West Virginia is a hotspot for ghost hunters and thrill-seekers,” the database stated.

The Mountain State has 19,669 cemeteries, 159 haunted locations, 613 ghost sightings and 7 paranormal investigators.

West Virginia has the most cemeteries per capita, with 111.37 burial grounds per 10,000 people.

And the state has all sorts of spooky locations and paranormal encounters, making it the ninth-highest ranking for ghost sightings and the 10th-highest number of haunted locations, all based on per capita calculations.

3. Kentucky

Kentucky, coming in at No. 3, has a “haunting score” of 7.7 out of 10 — based on its 45,965 cemeteries, 412 haunted locations, 1,257 ghost sightings and 19 paranormal investigators.

Home of such haunted sights as Waverly Hills Sanatorium — considered to be one of the most haunted places in the world — the state is ranked ninth on the list of most haunted locations across America.

The Bluegrass State also has the second-highest number of cemeteries per capita, for 101.23 burial grounds per 10,000 people, BonusFinder shared.

Based on paranormal encounters, Kentucky ranked only No. 17 based on the number of ghost sightings in the state and No. 20 based on paranormal investigators, calculated on a per capita basis.

4. North Dakota

North Dakota is the fourth most haunted state in the U.S., with 2,420 cemeteries, 89 haunted locations, 409 ghost sightings and 7 paranormal investigators, according to BonusFinder.

“Though its vast prairies may seem peaceful, North Dakota is revealed to be the fourth most haunted state in the US. Securing a total haunting score of 7.67 out of 10,” the database stated.

The state has the fourth-highest number of ghost sightings per capita, with 5.18 sightings per 10,000 people.

While it might be known for its startling sights, including Bonanzaville and the Ghosts of Fort Totten, the state has the fifth most haunted locations — 1.13 spooky places per 10,000 people.

It is ranked third-highest for its number of paranormal investigators and ninth for the number of cemeteries per capita in the state.

5. Vermont

The state of Vermont, ranking at No. 5 on this list, has an official “haunting score” of 7.55 out of 10 due to its 1,925 cemeteries, 90 haunted locations, 243 ghost sightings and 6 paranormal investigators.

“Vermont’s old historic towns and deep wilderness are prime territory for paranormal activity,” BonusFinder added.

The study revealed that Vermont has the second most haunted locations, based on the per capita calculation — 1.39 spooky places per 10,000 people.

Vermont is ranked No. 2 for its number of paranormal investigators, based on the per-capita calculations.

It is considered the seventh highest for most ghost hauntings across the country, 3.75 per 10,000 people, and ranked 20th for the number of cemeteries — 29.72 burial grounds per 10,000 people, the database reported.

More paranormal highlights across US

States with the most haunted locations overall

California (1,394), Texas (930), Ohio (913)

Top states for ghost sightings

Texas, California, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois

States with the most cemeteries overall

Kentucky (45,965), North Carolina, Virginia

States with the most paranormal investigators

Texas (160), California (103), Virginia (44)

The highlights noted above are also from the BonusFinder report.