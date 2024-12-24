The top 10 Christmas cities in the US, with a surprise city as the winner

A new study revealed which cities in America are the best places to celebrate Christmas — and the top spot may (or may not) surprise you.

WalletHub released its 2024 list of the most festive and affordable cities in the United States after conducting research across all 50 states in key dimensions: traditions & fun, observance, generosity, shopping, and costs.

Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst, said in a press release there are certain cities that are “much better for your wallet” this holiday season.

“In addition to being affordable, the best cities have a large number of people celebrating, plenty of places for Christians to worship, populations who give generously to charity, and plenty of fun activities to enjoy with family and friends,” said Lupo.

See if your city made the list!

Here’s the countdown.

10. New York, New York

9. Chicago, Illinois

8. Miami, Florida

7. St. Louis, Missouri

6. San Francisco, California

5. Orlando, Florida

4. Las Vegas, Nevada

3. Seattle, Washington

2. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

1. Atlanta, Georgia

That’s right: Wallet hub found Atlanta is the best city for Christmas with lots of bakeries, holiday decoration shops and affordable restaurants.

Atlanta has the ninth-most Christmas tree farms and the most card shops per capita.

“In addition, Atlanta residents get very excited about Christmas, searching Google for terms relating to the holiday more frequently than people in most other cities,” said the release.

The second-best city for celebrating, Pittsburgh, has the fifth-most churches per capita, making it easy to find a place to go for Christmas Eve or Christmas services.

Pittsburgh also was among the top cities with a high number of candy and chocolate stores per capita.

For family fun, Pittsburgh has the fifth-most ice-skating rinks per capita.

Seattle came in third place, ranking among the top 10 cities with the most shopping centers and gift shops.

Keeping with the giving spirit, Seattle has the fifth-most online donations per capita and many food banks.

Wallethub also found Seattle has a lot of affordable restaurants rated 4.5 stars or higher.

Fox News Digital reached out to Wallethub for additional comment.