Super Bowl 2025 flights, hotels see major price hike ahead of big game

Southwest, Delta and more major airlines have scheduled additional flights for fans traveling for Super Bowl LIX, as the costs of airfare and hotel stays rise in the game’s host city of New Orleans.

Southwest recently announced 31 new flights from Kansas City and Philadelphia to New Orleans.

The cost of Southwest’s flights vary, depending on the arrival date, but 15 flights to the Super Bowl city from the Chiefs’ and Eagles’ home base have been added, along with 16 return flights from New Orleans to Kansas City and Philadelphia, according to Southwest.com.

The highest-priced tickets to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport include a nonstop flight from Kansas City, costing $798, and another business class ticket with a layover in Dallas, Texas, for $848 on Saturday, according to Southwest’s website.

Delta also added flights in time for the NFL’s championship game with first-class tickets exceeding $4,000.

Delta’s additional flights will cater to more than 1,300 passengers, officials with the airline announced on Delta’s website. Prices range from $400 to $700 or more, depending on departure dates.

Prices will dip 50% or more for most flight dates after the game, according to Delta’s and Southwest’s online fare calendars for 2025.

Other flights from Kansas City to New Orleans on Feb. 9, Super Bowl Sunday, are priced around $300 to nearly $700, for those hoping to make it to the game just in time for kick off.

“Last year alone, Southwest added 341 extra flights, supporting a whopping 61 events, such as the Kentucky Derby and college football games,” The Points Guy, a New York-based travel blog, reported.

A Southwest spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the airline is “excited to welcome Philadelphia and Kansas City fans on our extra flights as they travel to and from New Orleans.”

“Additionally, some of our flight numbers have Easter eggs such as Flight #3 from Kansas City to New Orleans (potential for a three-peat), Flights 15 and 87 for Chiefs players, and we have some from Philly too with the same numbers of their players including flights #1, #26, and #11.”

United and American Airlines have also added additional flights, and are including “Easter eggs for Chiefs and Eagles fans,” according to Nola.com.

As for overnight bookings, motel and hotel prices range from $550 to $4,700 or more for a two-night stay during Super Bowl weekend.

More than two dozen hotels are booked from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, according to Hotels.com search results. Prices will decrease, and availability appears to return to normal towards the end of February.

For travelers who are looking for the full experience, ticket packages that include hotel accommodations are listed for sale through the Chiefs’ and Eagles’ partnership with On Location, the Official Hospitality Provider of the NFL.

One package, which includes an official game ticket and “pregame hospitality,” is currently sold out online.

Other options with a starting price of $7,005 per person are still available.

