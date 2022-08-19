State Department warns travelers of crime and kidnapping in Mexico

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travelers from the U.S. may want to reconsider their Mexico travel plans with the U.S. State Department issuing an updated Travel Advisory for travelers, citing an “increased risk of crime and kidnapping.”

The State Department noted that violent crime, such as homicide, kidnappings, carjacking, and robbery, is “widespread and common” in Mexico.

The updated Travel Advisory includes new information on the Coahuila, Mexico, Nayarit, and Zacatecas states.

Travelers should “exercise increased caution when traveling to” Coahuila, Mexico and Nayarit and “not travel to” Zacatecas.

There is also updated information on the “kidnapping risk” for the states of Colima, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas, Baja California, Chihuahua, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Sonora, Nuevo Le?n, Puebla, Quintana Roo and San Luis Potosi.

According to the advisory, “U.S. citizens are advised to adhere to restrictions on U.S. government employee travel.” Some restrictions include not hailing taxis from the street but rather using a ride-share service like Uber or regulated taxi stands, and to not travel alone to remote locations.

The advisory also noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has determined Mexico has a high level of COVID-19 and encouraged visitors to see the latest Travel Health Information.

Last week, the State Department issued a shelter-in-place alert to U.S. citizens with reports of “multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks, and heavy police activity” in Tijuana and the surrounding area.

Approximately 350 National Guard troops were flown in to support the thousands of federal troops already in the state of Baja California, Reforma reported.

While there were no reported injuries in Tijuana, the crime tangled up traffic throughout the city and temporarily blocked access to the U.S. border crossing.

Here is a list of Mexican states where travel is not advised at this time:

Do Not Travel To:

Colima state due to crime and kidnapping.Guerrero state due to crime.Michoacan state due to crime and kidnapping.Sinaloa state due to crime and kidnappingTamaulipas state due to crime and kidnapping.Zacatecas state due to crime and kidnapping.

Reconsider Travel To:

Baja California state due to crime and kidnapping.Chihuahua state due to crime and kidnapping.Durango state due to crime.Guanajuato state due to crime and kidnapping.Jalisco state due to crime and kidnapping.Morelos state due to crime.Sonora state due to crime and kidnapping.

Exercise Increased Caution When Traveling To:

Aguascalientes state due to crime.Baja California Sur state due to crime.Chiapas state due to crime.Coahuila state due to crime.Hidalgo state due to crime.Mexico City due to crime.Mexico State due to crime.Nayarit state due to crime.Nuevo Leon state due to crime and kidnapping.Oaxaca state due to crime.Puebla state due to crime and kidnapping.Queretaro state due to crime.Quintana Roo state due to crime and kidnapping.San Luis Potosi state due to crime and kidnapping.Tabasco state due to crime.Tlaxcala state due to crime.Veracruz state due to crime.