Single mom travels to 17 countries with baby during 3-year paid maternity leave

A single mother is living her best life after deciding to travel the world with her toddler while on a three-year paid maternity leave.

Sarah Noack, 26, of Frankfurt, Germany, just recently ended her maternity leave and quit her job.

The flight attendant became pregnant with her first child, Luana Noack, in 2021 and was told she could not work for the airline while pregnant.

That meant that Sarah Noack would be placed on maternity leave from then on.

She told SWNS, however, that her company would also allow mothers to continue on maternity leave during their breastfeeding journey — which for this mom would be for roughly two more years.

“Flight attendants aren’t allowed to work when they are pregnant at the airline I was with, so I was still having a full salary but not working,” she said.

“I have been on parental leave since my daughter was born,” she added, as “we have a breastfeeding policy where you get your whole salary while breastfeeding.”

Sarah Noack decided to take the time off as an opportunity to travel the world with her newborn daughter.

“I wanted to have an adventurous life and have a child,” she told SWNS.

The single mom took her two-week-old baby to Barcelona, Spain, to start out her traveling adventure.

From there, baby Luana Noack took her first steps on a beach in Bali and spoke her first words in Indonesia — something her mother said was a memorable experience.

Although traveling full-time with a newborn baby likely sounds difficult in theory to many, Sarah Noack said she actually found it to be easier than “having a normal routine in Germany.”

She said, “Backpacking hasn’t been difficult with a baby as she was so small, [but] it is getting harder now [that] she is getting bigger and has started running around.”

Today, the pair have been to 17 countries in the first two-and-a-half years of the toddler’s life.

The mom of one, who is now a freelance social media manager, told SWNS the pair have spent a month in Thailand, two months in Portugal and three weeks in Cambodia, to name a few stops.

Sarah Noack said her favorite country to visit was Nepal because of its rich culture.

She said, “The country blew me away. It was beautiful [and] so different to every other place I have ever been to.”

She has also started a podcast discussing her adventure as a full-time traveling mom called “Hot Mum Things.”

With over 60,000 followers on Instagram, Sarah Noack shares the daily realities of traveling the world with her toddler.

