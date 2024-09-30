Rosh Hashanah prompts Museum of the Bible to display oldest Jewish book in the world

The Museum of the Bible in the nation’s capital has opened a new exhibit showing visitors how different faiths come together ahead of Rosh Hashanah.

The exhibit, “Sacred Words: Revealing the Earliest Hebrew Book,” displays the oldest Jewish book in the world, the Afghan Liturgical Quire (ALQ).

The medieval manuscript consists of prayers, poems and drawings from the Hebrew Bible with pages of the oldest discovered Passover Haggadah.

Scholars determined the ALQ originates from the 700s, making it the oldest Hebrew book that’s intact.

“This sacred book holds a surprising connection to the Bamiyan Valley of Afghanistan, where Buddhism once flourished along the Silk Roads. When it finally came to light, Christians, Jews and Muslims worked together to save it, understand it and make it accessible to the world,” a Museum of the Bible press release says.

Carlos Campo, CEO of the museum, told Fox News Digital the book holds holy history in a way that no other object has.

“When you combine the cultural significance and the religious significance and then releasing it during the High Holy Days, it’s really a powerful testament to the commitment of the Jewish people. How they’ve survived over the years, (how) their faith has survived. And, really, the history encapsulated within this 25-page book,” Campo said.

The Museum of the Bible first opened in 2017 and recently greeted its 3 millionth guest.

Campo says the architecture and design of the building leaves visitors with a sense of wonder, and the museum reveres the bible.

“It’s not a church, but it is such an incredible architectural space. I think it’s one of the things that people are stunned by. They walk in the museum and they see the grand hall and it’s a 150-foot-long space that is more than a story high. And it immediately gives you the sense of wonder. And, to me, that’s what is the greatest thing about Scripture,” Campo said.

“It gives you a sense of wonder as it ties humanity to God. And I think that’s what we would want people to take away, this sort of wondrous reverence for this book that we call the Bible.”

The Sacred Words exhibit is being presented to visitors now through Jan. 12, 2025.

Learn more at museumofthebible.org.