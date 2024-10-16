Rare weapon from Revolutionary War heads to Philadelphia museum

A weapon that was used during the Siege of Yorktown will soon be unveiled in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Museum of the American Revolution will welcome the sword that was gifted by Major General Marquis de Lafayette to a soldier of the Continental Army’s Corps of Light Infantry.

Jeremiah Keeler of Ridgefield, Connecticut, carried the sword at the Siege of Yorktown as a crutch on his long walk home at the end of the Revolutionary War, according to the museum’s press release.

RESERVATIONS FOR ELECTION WEEK GETAWAY SELL OUT IN SECONDS AS ‘UNPLUGGED’ TRAVEL SPOT OFFERS STEAL OF A DEAL

Keeler and his Infantry, led by Alexander Hamilton, “assaulted a British redoubt, which led the Continental Army and its French allies to victory,” said the release.

The sword was purchased in the winter of 1779-1780 by Lafayette.

It’s made of iron, steel and brass with a leather scabbard.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

“We are excited to share the story of this young Connecticut veteran of America’s first greatest generation with visitors from across the country and around the world,” said R. Scott Stephenson, the museum’s president and CEO.

The family heirloom was donated by a great-great-great-great granddaughter of Keeler’s in honor of her mother.

“It’s hard to put into words how important this was to my mom, and I think that the most important thing for my family is to honor my mom with this donation,” said Suzanne Reynolds.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“I think it’s important for people to know that these artifacts are out there, and that they can be shared with people in this country, and maybe even around the world,” she said.

The Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center in Ridgefield was an inn operated by the Keeler family in 1772 before being purchased by the town to become a museum.

“Jeremiah Keeler is a patriotic figure here in Ridgefield, being one of the only members of the well-known family who was enlisted during the Revolutionary War,” said Catherine Prescott, chief curator of the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sword will be on display for public viewing at the Museum of the American Revolution starting on Nov. 5.