Rare gold coin worth thousands dropped into Salvation Army bucket by anonymous holiday donor

One person was likely on “Santa’s nice list” after dropping a special coin into a Salvation Army donation kettle on Christmas Eve.

Local Salvation Army staff in Washington, Pennsylvania, were collecting donations with their Red Kettles in front of a Giant Eagle grocery store.

A generous donor dropped in a gold coin wrapped in a dollar bill that had been taped up with a note saying that he or she wanted to remain anonymous.

DA VINCI’S ‘LAST SUPPER’ PAINTED IN LATE 1400S IS VIEWED BY 460,000 VISITORS EACH YEAR

A Salvation Army spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the coin was stamped with Queen Elizabeth the II’s potrait and is worth more than $2,700.

“Increased foot traffic around the holidays is critical for The Red Kettle campaign,” said the spokesperson.

The Red Kettles raised an average of $2.7 million each day last holiday season.

“In fact, during a typical year, nearly half of the donations that The Salvation Army receives (including donations to Red Kettles) come from October through December,” the spokesperson added.

‘GATE LICE’ AND ‘SEAT SQUATTERS’ AMONG 2024’S MOST VIRAL TRAVEL TRENDS

David Zanca, senior portfolio manager of Louisiana-based Blanchard & Co., an American investment firm that specializes in rare coins, told Fox News Digital that the coin is a one-ounce, Canadian gold maple leaf.

“Canadian gold maple leaf coins are fairly popular with investors as a way to buy gold bullion. Gold bullion pieces are those that are primarily valued for their gold content,” said Zanca.

The coin is dated 1987 with an engraved inscription.

“Assuming the person bought the coin in 1987, they would have paid an average price that year of $520. That’s over 500% difference from the 1987 value,” said Zanca, adding that the donation is “great” for the Salvation Army.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“One of the interesting aspects of gold coins is that they can be gifted/donated in a private manner,” said Zanca.

“God bless the person that chose to donate the gold coin to the Salvation Army not just because of the size of the donation. But, because it calls us now, at the start of a new year, to focus on and discuss kindness,” he added.

This is not the first time the Salvation Army has received a gold coin in one of its kettles, as in the last four years the organization has literally struck gold across the U.S.

Two South African Krugerrands were donated in Naples, California, and Canton, Michigan.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

In Farming Hills, Michigan, two sovereign coins were dropped in along with a 10-ruble coin.

A gold coin worth $3,000 was found in a kettle in Monmouth, Oregon.

“The funds that come from the coin will go directly back into the local community to help provide critical social services for individuals and families throughout 2025,” said the Salvation Army spokesperson.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Services such as alcohol/substance abuse recovery, clothing assistance, rent/mortgage/utility assistance, school supplies and more will be helped thanks to the coins.