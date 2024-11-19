Outrage ensues in Rome over Airbnb’s gladiator ‘battles’ coming to Colosseum

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

The historic Roman Colosseum is facing backlash after partnering with Airbnb to bring gladiator “battles” back into the arena, and political figures in Italy are speaking out against the campaign.

“Now, for the first time in nearly 2,000 years, the Colosseum returns to its original purpose as a venue for performances, inviting daring warriors to step foot inside the historic arena to forge their own paths and shape their destinies,” Airbnb announced in a recent press release.

“Those brave enough to rise to the challenge will follow in the footsteps once traversed by victorious fighters, suit up in historically accurate armor, and put their skills to the test to determine their fate in battle.”

ITALY’S ANCIENT POMPEII PARK CRACKS DOWN ON DAILY VISITORS TO COMBAT OVERTOURISM

The Airbnb and Colosseum partnership is the result of a $1.5 million sponsorship, which will allow guests to submerge themselves in ancient times by engaging in combat with swords and shields on one of the two scheduled experience dates, May 7 and 8, with each experience lasting three hours and only allowing for 16 guests.

The announcement is linked to Ridley Scott’s upcoming “Gladiator II” film starring Denzel Washington and Paul Mescal.

The experience is not being welcomed graciously by city officials in Rome who fear the campaign is “trivializing” the historic site.

HISTORIC ROME LANDMARK’S TEMPORARY CLOSURE CAUSES UPROAR: ‘SADDEST THING I’VE SEEN IN ITALY’

“Having taken possession of the historic centre of Rome, making it into a huge theme park, now they want to trivialise the Colosseum. Rome is not Disneyland,” Enzo Foschi, a city councillor from the centre-Left Democratic Party told the Telegraph in a recent interview.

A former member of the European Parliament also shared his concern for the deal on his social media.

“News of a gladiatorial show inside the #Colosseum leaves us perplexed to say the least. We understand the needs of the Superintendence to strengthen the meritorious work of conservation and restoration, however with this initiative, once again, a principle of commodification and consumption of culture is reaffirmed,” Massimiliano Smeriglio, the city councilor in charge of culture, wrote on Instagram.

“We cannot turn one of the most important monuments in the world into a theme park. For this reason I decided to write to the CEO of Airbnb and ask the Superintendence to confirm the allocation, giving up the tourist-gladiator show,” Smeriglio added.

ROME COULD CHARGE ENTRY TO HISTORIC LANDMARK IN LATEST ATTEMPT TO TACKLE OVERTOURISM

He also said that he hopes the deal will come to an end, but that Airbnb will still donate the $1.5 million to the restoration of the Colosseum to show that the company is still “a friend of Rome, protecting its unique artistic heritage without transforming it into a theme park,” the Telegraph reported.

While some city officials have pubically shared their grievances, others have voiced their support for the partnership.

“We are absolutely in favor of the agreement between public and private in culture, through partnerships or sponsorships, provided that they support initiatives that are of scientific and cultural value approved by the ministry of culture,” Federico Mollicone, the head of a parliamentary culture commission and a member of Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, shared in a statement.

“In Europe, historical reenactments, including gladiatorial shows, are paid events held in arenas and Roman sites, entertaining thousands of people. In our case, they are even free, approved by the Superintendencies, and bring profitability to the monument. Historical reenactments represent an active policy of enhancing museum institutions and archaeological parks to encourage additional forms of tourism, while also contributing to education and scientific exploration.”

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

In spite of the public outrage, Alfonsina Russo, director of the Colosseum Archaeological Park, told Fox News Digital that the park supports the collaboration.

“Regarding the agreement with the travel platform Airbnb…the goal of the collaboration is to enhance the historical and cultural heritage of the Flavian Amphitheater through immersive activities that fully respect the monument, based on rigorous historical research,” Russo said in an emailed statement.

“The collaboration aims to combine conservation, education, and innovation to bring an ever-broader audience closer to the cultural richness of the Amphitheater,” he added.

Airbnb is making a commitment to protecting the heritage of the historical site.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“In partnership with the museum’s archaeological team and professional reenactment associations, this historical gladiator experience has been sensitively recreated by bringing to life the drama and awe of gladiator fights during the time of the Roman empire,” an Airbnb spokesperson told Fox News Digital via email.

“The partnership with the Colosseum is part of a broader commitment to promoting European heritage, which has seen Airbnb invest over $10 million in Europe over the past two years.”

The experience is said to not impact the site since the exhibitions will take place after hours and Aibnb noted that the event does not include an overnight stay on the premises.

The gladiator experience will officially begin accepting requests online on Nov. 27 and will close Dec. 9.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The few who are chosen will be in charge of their own travel to and from Rome, according to Airbnb.

Fox News reached out to Smeriglio and Foschi for comment.