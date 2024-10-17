No 1 reason travelers are disappointed on vacation: blogger

A content creator has people talking after making an opinion online about vacations becoming “disappointing” with the increase of technology and social media.

Helene Sula, an American living in England, is a full-time travel blogger and author who has made a career out of vlogging and taking photos of her adventures.

But now, Sula is realizing some of the negative effects social media and cellphones could have when it comes to traveling.

RESERVATIONS FOR ELECTION WEEK GETAWAY SELL OUT IN SECONDS AS ‘UNPLUGGED’ TRAVEL SPOT OFFERS STEAL OF A DEAL

“I think we’re traveling to take a photo or to take a video, and I’m seeing this so often that I think what’s working on social media is a quick flash grab,” Sula told Fox News Digital in an on-camera interview.

“I think that we’re getting so wrapped up in posting an image online, posting a video online, rather than looking at the history of a place.”

The Oxford resident says tourists are not taking the time to recognize the beauty around them and the history of the sights that they are seeing.

Sula is seeing a lot of people try to capture a singular moment as a sort of highlight without getting into the reality of what it took to reach that instance.

TRAVELERS REFLECT ON VIRAL 9-MONTH-LONG WORLD CRUISE THAT TOOK OVER TIKTOK

“When we are doing something enviable, we want to show other people that we did it, we made it and ‘Look at me. Look what I’m doing,'” said Sula, who is author of “Two O’Clock on a Tuesday at Trevi Fountain: A Search for an Unconventional Life Abroad.”

“And the reality, of course, is that travel can be tough. You know, taking trains and planes, and you’re jet-lagged, or you’re tired. Travel is not glamorous. It can be difficult, and we’re leaving out those pieces and just showing [for example] the Trevi Fountain.”

MOM’S VIRAL AIRPLANE SEATING HACK STIRS DEBATE; SOLO FLYERS ‘CAN’T STAND’ IT

As a full-time content creator, Sula acknowledges the positive sides of social media and how it has become a way for people to find new places to explore and share their memories with friends.

But with that, there comes a point in time in which it is important to put away technology and live in the moment, she said.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

“I do think we’re so tied to [technology] and we feel like we cannot live our lives to the fullest without our phone in our hand,” she added.

“While, of course … we want to document the concert, we want to document the places that we go, I think we forget that you can still take a photo and or video and live in the moment. You don’t have to document the entire time.”

Sula posted her initial comments about travel being “disappointing” on Instagram, where her once-believed “controversial” opinion was met with an overwhelming amount of support from social media users, she said.

“I stopped traveling just for the ‘views’ and instead doing it for the stories of those places and the people I meet. Has changed the who travel dynamics completely for me,” one Instagram user wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“Yes!! I went to the great wall of China and took maybe 10 pictures because I was just in awe of it and wanted to soak in every second. Our guide even commented about how we didn’t have our phones out compared to so many other people! I just wanted to enjoy the sights in the moment,” another user commented.

Sula encourages travelers to take in their surroundings by soaking up history of the places they are visiting and landmarks they are snapping photos of, rather than leaving without any thought of the amazing sights in front of them.

“I think there’s so much history and learning that can be achieved when you’re taking trips, whether it’s … being a tourist in your home city, going one state over or going internationally,” Sula said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“When we learn the history of a place, which you can so easily achieve when you travel, there’s so much information out there that I think it just becomes such a learning experience … learning about the history of these landmarks and the architecture of the culture will just broaden your horizons and make it means that much more,” she added.