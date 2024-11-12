New ‘Floridian’ Amtrak train heads to Miami from Chicago in 47-hour journey

Amtrak completed its inaugural trip on a temporary new route connecting Chicago, Illinois, and Miami, Florida.

The Floridian train combines two existing routes, the Capitol Limited and Silver Star, embarking on a more than 40-hour journey.

“The Floridian has arrived!” Amtrak officials wrote on X on Sunday. Skip airport lines and traffic. Enjoy spectacular views, Traditional Dining & more. Our new route connects Chicago & Miami with stops in DC, Orlando & Tampa.”

A train ran from Chicago to Florida from 1971 until 1979, according to the website Trains.com. That locomotive was also named the “Floridian,” Fox News Digital reported.

Some users on social media shared mixed reactions about the length of the trip.

“A 48 hour ride. Yet in 1941 the trip took 29 hours (via a much more rational route of course),” claimed one man on X.

Another added, “I’m in the EU. I can take a train to Africa in the time that Amtrak takes to get to Miami.”

“Very slow train. I would do train over plane if we had trains that could travel at 300km/h,” said one user.

The Amtrak account responded to the X user saying, “We hope that you will ride with us one day when you have time to relax and enjoy the view along the way.”

“Will this one day be high-speed rail? We need to bring our trains into the 21st century,” another person said.

One man posted, “What if I don’t have 2 days.”

“If [you’re] short on time, we offer various routes and schedules that might better fit your plans. We’d love to see you onboard enjoying the scenery along the way,” the Amtrak account responded.

Other users seemed excited about the new route.

“Awesome,” said one woman.

Another added, “this is really cool.”

“ON MY LIST,” posted one man.

The Floridian is a temporary route due to the upcoming East River Tunnel Rehabilitation Project in New York, according to Amtrak’s site. The project is expected to last until at least 2027.

A one-way ticket for coach on the Floridian starts at around $110, and private rooms are priced in the $1,000 range, according to Amtrak’s website.

Fox News Digital reached out to Amtrak for comment.