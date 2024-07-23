Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC, offers new interactive exhibit on worship

The Museum of the Bible in the nation’s capital has opened a new exhibit that is offering a dive into the past, present and future of worship.

Titled “All Creation Sings,” the exhibit offers an interactive worship experience that is designed to “enlighten” guests by sharing the diversity, development and history of the practice of worship, according to museum staff.

Garrett Hinton, chief revenue officer at the Museum of the Bible, told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement that worship is more than just “the thing that we do at church on Sundays before the pastor gets up and gives the sermon.”

GARDENS OUTSIDE PARIS MAKE SPECTACULAR IMPRESSION ON TOURISTS AS FLOWERS TURN HEADS AND CALM SOULS

“As the Bible talks about worship, it’s so much more than that. So the story is the story of the Bible — and it’s taking you from Creation or Genesis all the way to Revelation,” said Hinton.

The name of the experience comes from Psalm 148.

“Let them praise the name of the Lord: for his name alone is excellent; his glory is above the earth and heaven.”

“All Creation Sings” takes museum visitors through four different parts, answering the question, “What is worship?”

The first act begins by recounting the story of creation.

“Worship is our purpose. That’s what we’re created for. So, God created us, and he created our universe. That’s where it all starts,” said Matthias Walther, chief marketing officer at the Museum of the Bible.

“And I think to discover this — to see the greatness of our Creation, the greatness of God’s design in our existence — it takes you to a humble, really reflective place.”

TRAVEL HOTSPOTS INCLUDE 5 QUIRKY MUSEUMS CELEBRATING BARBERSHOPS, MUSTARDS, SPUDS, SPAM AND SUPERHEROES

Act two explores “the development of the art of worship and its expression through numerous media,” according to the press release.

The third act highlights the power of scripture, detailing how the Bible shapes lives and societies.

Finally, the last act will help guests imagine “the future reality where all creation participates in joyful worship.”

The 6,500-square-foot exhibit is using innovative equipment such as scanning technology, projectors and responsive software to help guests worship as never before, the museum says.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“This virtual reality experience offers an exciting tour of some of the most famous biblical sites,” the museum notes on its website.

“This state-of-the-art attraction allows [visitors] to soar across the Sea of Galilee, climb the stairs to the Temple Mount, explore the path of the good Samaritan and visit the Church of the Holy Sepulchre during midnight services.”

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

The museum partnered with CREATR, an on-demand class that gives users access to creative and worship voices in the church, educating them on worship, songwriting, creativity, leadership and more.

“The idea of ‘All Creation Sings’ is that often people refer to worship as the 20-25 minutes of the songs being sung at Sunday service, but what we really wanted to do was open people’s eyes to see that worship is far more than that,” said Dylan Thomas, CREATR CEO and co-founder in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Museum of the Bible is offering free entry to visitors after 3 p.m. during the month of July.

Anyone can learn more at museumofthebible.org.