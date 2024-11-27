Mom’s message in a bottle found by her own daughter 26 years later

A young girl and her classmates came across a message in a bottle, only to find out that the bottle’s previous owner wasn’t a stranger.

Scarlet Van Eyk, a fourth grader at St. John the Baptist Catholic Elementary School, was visiting the Great Lakes while on a field trip when another child pointed out a mysterious-looking bottle, FOX 8 WJW reported.

When a teacher started to read the letter contained in the bottle, Scarlet Van Eyk was left stunned after realizing it was written by her very own mother, Makenzie Van Eyk.

‘DOOMSDAY FISH,’ RUMORED TO BRING BAD OMENS, WASHES ASHORE IN POPULAR SURF TOWN

“This letter is coming from Makenzie Morris and I go to St. John the Baptist School. I am in Grade 4 in Mr. St. Pierre’s class,” the letter stated, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

“My letter is about water in the Great Lakes. We read a book called ‘Paddle-to-the-Sea.’ It was a very good book.”

The message in the bottle dates back to 1998, when Makenzie Van Eyk was a fourth grader at the time at St. John the Baptist Catholic Elementary School in Belle River, Ontario, just like her daughter is now, according to FOX 8.

‘WIZARD OF OZ’ RUBY SLIPPERS TO GO ON DISPLAY FOR FANS NEARLY 20 YEARS AFTER BEING STOLEN

Makenzie Van Eyk and her classmates at the time were assigned to write letters about the Great Lakes, before placing the notes in bottles and tossing them into the water, the outlet reported.

Makenzie Van Eyk told the CBC that she “absolutely” remembers writing the message in a bottle and sending it off into the Great Lakes.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

While this particular message stayed close to home, this is not the first time a mysterious letter found floating in a bottle has made its way back to its originator.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle .

Last year, a letter written in 1997 by a fifth grader in Sandwich, Massachusetts, was found on the beaches of France.

The message was still in good condition even after 26 years, and it was successfully returned to the school.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Van Eyk family for comment.