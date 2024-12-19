‘Mattress runs’ are latest travel trend that could backfire when booking hotel rooms. Expert weighs in

One travel trend has hotel guests taking reward earnings to the next level.

Dubbed “mattress runs,” the fad has people booking hotel rooms in order to earn free nights or accumulate status points.

These travelers, however, are apparently not completing their stays but still reserve rooms in hopes of racking up rewards. It’s a move that could backfire, according to some hotels’ terms and conditions listed online.

‘FLYING NAKED’ IS THE LATEST TRAVEL TREND DIVIDING THE INTERNET, AND IT DOESN’T MEAN WHAT YOU THINK

One curious traveler took to Reddit and posted in the “r/Hyatt” Reddit forum to see if guests needed to be physically present to get credit.

The user asked, “Hyatt Mattress Run – has anyone ever been penalized for doing a mattress run via digital check in and never showing up? Does that work?”

“Yes, they didn’t credit me the stay, and they charged me the cash rate. It’s very hit or miss,” commented one user.

Another added, “I booked a Hyatt… checked in online, although I got a message, ‘Please check in at the front desk since we have an issue with the digital key.’”

Yet another user person said, “I was able to [check out] online this morning. This was just a one-day test – which seemed to have worked. I’ll see if I get the qualifying night credited or not.”

‘SEAT SQUATTERS’ ON PLANES ARE LATEST TRAVEL TREND TAKING OVER SOCIAL MEDIA

“Doesn’t work… you have to check in at front desk,” claimed one user.

Another commented, “I saw someone on here offering to do ghost/mattress runs in his [or] her hometown. Interesting idea.”

The user went on to say, “She/he lived in Nashville and was willing to check in/stay at a Hyatt so that people could accomplish a mattress run. Sounds win/win to me.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Hyatt for comment.

Hyatt’s website says that the Hyatt app can “manage your stay on-the-go, from booking to check-in and checkout.”

Another Hyatt website that’s dedicated to World of Hyatt Members says, “[M]ember must actually check-in and complete the stay for his or her Eligible H&H [Homes & Hideaways] Night(s) to earn points and receive Tier-Qualifying Night credit.”

The site continues, “No points will be awarded for any non-refundable prepaid fees, cancellation fees, or no-show fees paid by a Member for a reservation that (s)he did not actually use. In some instances (such as no-shows and late cancellations), points and Tier-Qualifying Night credits may be removed from the Member’s account.”

FLYER ASKS SOCIAL MEDIA USERS IF YOU CAN BUY 2 AIRLINE SEATS TO AVOID SITTING NEXT TO STRANGERS

Hilton’s site includes information about guests who are “no-shows” in relation to achieving points.

“No Points or credit toward tier status will be awarded for ‘no show’ situations when a Member has made a reservation guaranteed with a credit card but then does not check in to the hotel — irrespective of whether or not the Member’s credit card is charged for any portion of the reserved stay per the hotel’s ‘no show’ policy,” according to Hilton.

Fox News Digital reached out to Hilton for comment.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Alston Causey, vice president of Travelmation, a U.S.-based travel agency, told Fox News Digital that people love hotel points and status, but achieving these should not be accomplished by cheating the system.

“In the travel business, few things are worse than a hotel room or vacation that is paid for and not used,” said Causey via email.

Causey said most high-standing travelers reach their status before the end of the year, so there’s no need to stress or rush to get those extra credits.

“A ‘mattress run’ is more for people who are on the cusp and tend to find themselves there every year,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Causey advised travelers that before they try out “mattress runs,” they should ask themselves, “Will this be worth it for me?” and “Will that price be worth the benefits of status in the coming year?”

He said, “This will be different for each person, so take the time to ensure it’s truly necessary for you.”

He added, “If you DO book that hotel room, make sure you use it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I find [it] sad how many people aren’t fully utilizing their earned vacation days… So here’s my top advice – take the trip, use those hotel rooms you need to book by the end of the year, and give yourself an excuse to get out there!”