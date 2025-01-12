Man proposes to girlfriend mid-flight while thousands of feet in the air

A man decided to take his relationship to the next level and to brand-new heights by proposing to his girlfriend mid-flight.

Sam Riber, a 34-year-old CEO from Pennsylvania, took inspiration from the Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore movie, “The Wedding Singer,” to propose to his now-fiancé, Lissy Alden, 37.

The Philadelphia resident first met Alden, owner of mental and organizational fitness provider MYNDY, at a Shabbat dinner early last year. The two immediately felt a connection, as news agency SWNS reported.

“I almost didn’t go to that Shabbat dinner in February because I was tired, but my mom told me I needed to eat … I’m so glad I went,” Alden told SWNS.

“We have both dated a lot before, so when we both felt it was really right, we didn’t want to have to wait,” he said.

Nearly eight months passed by and Riber had already started coming up with a plan to propose to his girlfriend.

While on a flight to Mexico for Alden’s birthday, Riber took that moment as an opportunity to get down on one knee while thousands of feet in the air, SWNS reported.

Riber and Alden are both film lovers — so the CEO decided that he wanted to recreate a scene from the 1998 comedy film.

Without Alden noticing, Riber was able to smuggle a prop guitar onto the plane and work in secret codewords with the flight attendants to pull off the surprise proposal, SWNS said.

Alden and her then-boyfriend were halfway through their flight from North Carolina to Mexico City on Dec. 24, Christmas Eve.

That’s when Riber pulled out his prop guitar and serenaded her with the same song Sandler’s character sang when he proposed to Barrymore’s character in the movie “The Wedding Singer” — “Grow Old With You.”

The fitness founder responded to the life-changing moment with a resounding, “Yes!”

“It was such a special moment,” Riber told the news organization.

“I almost couldn’t believe it all worked out.”

While Riber has been a fan of the movie for years, his now-fiancé was not as familiar with the movie.

“Lissy had never seen it, so I had to find a way to introduce it to her without giving anything away,” the Pennsylvania CEO said.

“I managed to casually suggest a movie night. She went for it and luckily she absolutely loved the film, same as me,” he said. “We’ve since sung versions of that song to each other because we often quote or act out movies to entertain each other, but she had no clue about my wider plan.”

Riber was able to pull off the entire proposal without a hitch, thanks to the support of the flight attendants.

“I was lucky enough to have the support of the flight attendants, especially Teri Ramirez, who you see helping me with the PA system,” Riber said.

“The team went above and beyond to help, even introducing our code word ‘juice’ so I would know when to go up and grab the guitar they’d been hiding for me.”

Alden initially thought the excitement on the flight had to do with her birthday, since Riber had already started to celebrate by bumping them up to first class, SWNS added.

“Although I had no idea he was going to propose then and there, we had talked about a future, so it wasn’t completely out of the blue,” the MYNDY owner shared.

“But, when he got down on one knee, I realized what was happening and just felt so happy.”

Reflecting back on the magical moment in the sky, Alden called the experience “a peak life moment.”