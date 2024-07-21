Make camping fun for everyone with unique s’mores, fireside games, water activities and more

Camping is a popular summer pastime.

The camping experience can change greatly depending on your personal preference.

Some prefer spending a weekend camping in a tent, cooking on a fire for a full experience.

For others, a more luxury camping experience, also known as glamping, is more suitable.

If you plan on spending any nights under the stars this summer at a campground, here are tips to keep in mind.

1. General tips

Create a shared camping playlist for the ultimate jam sessionStay close to the restroomKeep food secure to avoid unwanted visitorsLook for dog-friendly campgroundsBring air mattressesCook what you can on the fireFind a campground with activitiesCool down with water sportsCheck the weather forecast

2. Tips for camping with kids

Bring gamesGet kids involvedSpice up your s’moresHave a backpack full of toysHave popcorn for dessertGive kids a bug catcher

3. Tips for camping with a significant other who is not outdoorsy

Go “glamping”Make it a group thingMake a sleeping space comfortableConsider cabin or RV camping

1. General tips

Ahead of your trip, create a playlist on a service like Spotify that allows you to share it with others.

When you create a shared playlist, other people can collaborate and add songs.

This way, everyone on the trip can add their preferred songs to share.

Be mindful of where the restrooms are located at your campground.

You may want to choose a site close to the bathrooms to avoid long walks throughout your stay.

When you head over to shower or need to use the restroom in the middle of the night, you’ll be glad to be close by.

Camping is more enjoyable when you’ve taken the proper safety precautions.

To keep bears away, secure food and coolers out of sight in your car or in food lockers. Don’t eat inside the tent to avoid bugs as much as possible and toss trash often. Bring your garbage to wildlife-resistant trash containers.

All of these little things will lessen your chances of attracting unwanted animals during your camping trip.

Camping is favorable for those who have furry friends they’d like to bring along.

If you want to bring your dog on your camping trip, keep an eye out for pet-friendly campgrounds to visit.

On the flip side, if you prefer a pet-free experience, look for campgrounds that don’t allow pets.

A traditional camping sleeping arrangement includes a tent over your head and a sleeping bag below you.

If you are worried about sleeping on the ground, bring an air mattress to place inside your tent.

Sleeping arrangements can get tricky when camping, and it can be uncomfortable if you are sleeping on the ground for a long period of time.

Air mattresses will make sleeping arrangements much more comfortable.

Cooking over a fire is a fun aspect of camping.

Get everyone involved by making meals like hot dogs or s’mores that can be toasted right on a stick.

Before you go camping, it’s important to meal prep ahead of time, especially if you are in more of a remote destination where there aren’t a lot of places to shop nearby.

Plan out what you’re going to have to eat each day and pack all the ingredients you’ll need with you.

Campgrounds are unique and include varying activities to participate in.

These include crafts for kids or different hangout opportunities for adults.

If you want many options for fun while you’re camping, look for campgrounds that provide a number of activities for campers.

Days spent at a campground in the summer can get very hot and sticky.

Luckily, many campgrounds have lakes nearby to jump into, and some even have amenities, including swimming pools for guests to take advantage of.

If your campground has a lake, you can spend hours participating in water activities such as kayaking and paddleboarding. Of course, don’t forget your fishing pole when you’re heading to the lake, whether that’s on the shore or out on a boat.

Unexpected rain can quickly make a camping trip uncomfortable if you aren’t properly prepared.

Just before your trip, take a look at the weather forecast so you know what to expect during your travels.

Don’t forget to pack any necessary gear you may need to keep yourself dry against the elements.

2. Tips for camping with kids

Bring along a deck of cards or board games.

Your camping expedition might be a great opportunity to actually finish a game of Monopoly.

Also, be sure to view camping as an opportunity for physical activity for the whole family. Organize a relay competition that involves a potato sack or water balloon race.

Involve your kids in the planning process. Ask them what they want to see or experience on your trip.

Offer different options for things to do on the trip and allow them to choose.

Simple acts like pitching a tent and preparing the campsite for your trip can be fun for kids to work on together.

S’mores are the perfect camping dessert. While they are delicious when made the classic way, there are a few ways to mix up the recipe.

You can start by changing the chocolate. While Hershey’s is the classic chocolate in a s’more, you can use Reese’s, York Peppermint Patties or even a Kit Kat.

Instead of using a graham cracker, use Chips Ahoy, fudge stripe cookies or Eggo’s cinnamon toast minis.

To make a s’more with perfectly melted chocolate, stick the chocolate inside the marshmallow before roasting it over the fire.

When traveling with children, it’s better to be over-prepared than under prepared.

Along with games, bring a backpack filled with toys for your kids while camping.

Include a couple of new surprise toys to keep them occupied throughout your trip.

Another snack that kids will love is Jiffy Pop popcorn that comes in the pan shape.

This can be made over the fire.

Kids will love the way the bag expands as the kernels pop inside.

Make sure to pack along extra seasonings with you for extra yummy popcorn.

You’re likely going to encounter insects on your camping adventure, and it may be fun for your little one to catch bugs.

You can get a bug holder and net for very little money.

Just be sure to put the insects back into nature after viewing.

3. Tips for camping with a significant other who is not outdoorsy

For those who don’t want to sleep in a tent and want a bit of an elevated camping experience, glamping is the way to go.

Bring your five-star hotel and amenities along with you and ditch your air mattress for a feather bed.

Glamping, or glamorous camping, can range from nights in climate-controlled tents to the cuisine of a personal chef.

It’s not always the wife or the girlfriend who is leery about pitching a tent in the woods; this can apply to men, too.

Make your camping trip an event and invite a group.

Good company can make all the difference.

If you’re going to be tent camping with your significant other, make sure the sleeping arrangements are as comfortable as possible.

Bring an air mattress, cozy blankets, pillows and a source of light for the tent.

Just these small extra accessories can make accommodations a lot more appealing.

If you’re bringing a first-time camper (or a significant other who is not a fan) to a campground, renting a cabin or an RV may be a good compromise for you both.

With these options, you can still enjoy the outdoors while also having amenities.

Depending on the cabin or RV you buy or rent, there may even be a bathroom inside so that you don’t have to walk to the bathhouse to wash up or use the restroom.