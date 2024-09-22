Lost cat makes 900-mile journey back home to California from Yellowstone

A husband and wife in California who thought their cat was gone for good got the shock of a lifetime last month when he showed up more than 900 miles away from where he was lost.

Benny and Susanne Anguiano and their two cats, arrived at Yellowstone National Park on June 4. Although the couple had always traveled with their pets, something spooked their Siamese cat, Rayne Beau, and he ran into the forest.

The couple looked for him for four days, said the Associated Press, and tried to tempt him to return with his favorite treats and toys.

Rayne Beau was nowhere to be found.

Eventually, on June 8, the Anguianos began their return trip to their home in Salinas, California, south of San Francisco.

Susanne told the AP she was “crushed,” but remained hopeful that, against all odds, her cat would be found safe.

“We were entering the Nevada desert and all of a sudden I see a double rainbow. And I took a picture of it and I thought, that’s a sign. That’s a sign for our rainbow that he’s going to be OK,” she said.

In August, the Anguianos received word that Rayne Beau had been found – skinny, and with paws that were roughed up – but otherwise OK.

Rayne Beau was spotted in Roseville, California, almost 900 miles from where he ran off in Yellowstone and about 200 miles away from Salinas, said the Associated Press.

A woman noticed the Siamese on the streets, and provided him with food and water before she successfully trapped him on August 3.

She then brought him to the local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, where his microchip was scanned.

Rayne Beau lost six pounds during his two-month journey back to California, said the Associated Press.

The Anguianos believe that Rayne Beau, somehow, was able to make the journey back to California by himself.

“His paws were really beat up.”

“I believe truly that he made that trek mostly on his own. His paws were really beat up. Lost 40% of his body weight, had really low protein levels because of inadequate nutrition. So he was not cared for,” Susanne Anguiano told the Associated Press.

The couple reached out to the media hoping to see if anyone had perhaps spotted their cat on his journey.

For now, the Anguianos have decided to put a pause on traveling with their cats.

“It was a very ugly feeling after we lost him,” Benny Anguiano told the AP.

“We’ll have to practice camping at home and camp in the driveway to get him used to it.”

And they have taken extra steps to ensure their cats are safe and sound.

While the cats were already microchipped, they have since been fitted with AirTags – and a GPS global tracker for Rayne Beau, said the couple.

