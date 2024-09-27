Meet Aura, a humanoid robot that serves as a “spokesbot” at the Sphere located at Las Vegas’ Venetian Resort.

Five humanoid robots greet guests in the grand atrium of the music and entertainment arena using “life-like facial expressions and mobility,” according to Sphere Entertainment Group’s website.

Aura was developed using robotic mechanics and artificial intelligence.

The robot is reportedly well-versed in the engineering and technology used to build the Sphere and can also answer questions about performances at the venue.

“Aura’s role at Sphere marks a truly innovative application of robots, providing guests from around the globe with an opportunity to move into the future of entertainment and interact within a new technological frontier,” said David Dibble, CEO, MSG Ventures, a division of Sphere Entertainment, according to a press release.

Dibble added, “Our vision with every aspect of Sphere is to transform the way people experience live events, and with Aura we are pushing the boundaries of how robotics can be used to enhance our guests’ journey through the venue.”

The robots will be paying close attention to interactions and absorbing information about humans.

“Aura’s technical capabilities will continue to advance over time as she learns more about humans from her interactions with guests,” says the release.

While interacting with Aura, one visitor was captured on video asking the robot how many miles she traveled to get to Las Vegas from where she lived. (See the video at the top of this article.)

“The linear distance between Washington, D.C., and Las Vegas, according to my data, is approximately 2,043 miles. However, when traveling by road, the distance often expands. You are around 2,444 miles,” Aura responded.

The robot sways its hands using body language while engaging in conversations with guests.

“Your arms must be tired my friend,” the robot said, as seen in a video recorded by a guest.

While the guests chuckle at the robot’s response, it appears to shrug her shoulders and join in on the laugh.

“Haha,” Aura can be heard responding.

Fox News Digital reached out to employees at the Sphere for further comment.