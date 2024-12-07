Italy bans Airbnb self check-ins as Rome braces for influx of travelers fueled by Holy Year

Vacationers and short-term rentals using lockboxes in Italy will have to find a new way to check in after a new nationwide ban.

This new security push now requires hosts to identify guests in person instead of remote verification as a result of the rampant tourism in the country.

“At Airbnb we take security very seriously and recognize the importance of adhering to local regulations and ensuring the safety and security of all parties involved,” a spokesperson for Airbnb told Fox News Digital via email.

ROME COULD CHARGE ENTRY TO HISTORIC LANDMARK IN LATEST ATTEMPT TO TACKLE OVERTOURISM

“That is why we support cities in their effort to boost in-person hospitality, cracking down on illegal Key Boxes in public spaces through educational campaigns and encouraging our community to prioritize in-person guest welcoming.” the spokesperson continued.

Self check-ins are convenient for hosts and guests to coordinate and “manage arrivals in a flexible way and adapt to occasional unexpected changes in travel plans,” the spokesperson said, adding, “They’re used all around the world and combined with our guest identity verification, they have also provided high security standards.”

Lockboxes or key boxes are typically left on doors with a code for guests to check in without the need to meet the hosts face-to-face.

Now, tourists must meet with their hosts before entering a short-term rental property, as instructed by the Italian Interior Ministry.

ITALY’S ANCIENT POMPEII PARK CRACKS DOWN ON DAILY VISITORS TO COMBAT OVERTOURISM

“The need has arisen to implement stringent measures aimed at preventing risks to public order and safety in relation to the possible housing of dangerous persons and/or persons linked to criminal or terrorist organizations,” Vittorio Pisani, Italy’s police chief, said, according to Barron’s.

The timeliness of the self check-in ban is partially due to a series of important events in the upcoming months that will bring more tourists to Rome, including the 2025 Jubilee, also known as the Holy Year for the Catholic Church.

The sacred event begins on Dec. 24 when Pope Francis opens the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

In 2023, there were 36 million tourists visiting the Lazio region, where Rome is located, according to the Roma Capitale annual statics report.

ITALY EXPECTED TO DRAW TRAVELERS BY THE MILLIONS AS POPE FRANCIS KICKS OFF HOLY YEAR

“The need to implement stringent measures aimed at preventing risks to public order and safety in relation to the possible accommodation of dangerous people and/or people linked to criminal or terrorist organizations emerges,” the Department of Public Security stated in a circular published online, via translation.

“To this end, it is considered appropriate to fully examine and provide clarifications regarding the critical issues connected to the established procedure of ‘remote identification’ of guests of short-term accommodation facilities through electronic transmission of copies of documents and access to accommodation with an automated opening code, or through the installation of key boxes at the entrance.”

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Without officially identifying guests, the Department of Public Safety fears that the procedure currently in place is not up to safety standards.

Airbnb is working with the Italian government to come up with a solution that is focused on the safety of all parties involved.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The Airbnb spokesperson said, “While we remain committed to promoting responsible hosting and ensuring that our platform continues to offer safe and enjoyable experiences for everyone, we look forward to working with the Italian government on solutions that help address local safety concerns while meeting the needs of our hosts and guests community.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News reached out to the Department of Public Security and Italy’s Interior Ministry for a comment.

Fox News Digital’s Ashley DiMella contributed to this report.