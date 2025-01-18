‘Hurkle-durkling’ is the viral travel trend that involves lying in bed all day

A travel trend seen on TikTok shows how people are seeking trips that emphasize wellness and rest.

“Hurkle-durkling” is a Scottish phrase that means to lounge in bed all day.

The practice involves spending long periods of time snuggled under the covers after waking up with books, screens, snacks or other comforts — and now, hotels are doing more to accommodate guests who are “hurkle-durkers.”

Megan Hajduk, general manager at The Williams Inn, told Fox News Digital that the trend is “is particularly popular in the winter months when there’s nothing better than staying warm and savoring the luxury of doing nothing.”

The Williams Inn located in Williamstown, Massachusetts, has embraced the trend, announcing, “At The Williams Inn, we’ve embraced this idea and elevated it with a Literary Sabbatical package offering curated in-suite libraries.”

Nour Laasri, general manager of Marriott Marquis Houston-area, told Fox News Digital that he and the staff understand the importance of balancing productivity with relaxation for both corporate and leisure travelers.

“It’s no surprise that ‘hurkle-durkling’ is gaining popularity — travel provides the perfect opportunity to embrace it,” said Laasri.

In 2023, Hilton reported the No. 1 reason people were seeking travel was to “rest and recharge.”

James Barnett, general manager of the Deer Path Inn, located in Lake Forest, Illinois, said, “There’s something truly special about a day spent hurkle-durkling in bed.”

According to a report from ABTA, a trade association for U.K. travel agents, tour operators and the wider travel industry, more people are taking vacations.

Seventy-three percent say taking a holiday is their time to relax, the report found.

“Hurkle-durkling reflects the essence of what we offer at Bellyard — an invitation to slow down and enjoy the moment,” said Brendan Abraham, general manager at Bellyard in Atlanta.

Abraham said that to support travelers’ “hurkle-durkling,” Bellyard is offering in-room IV therapy and soaking tubs.