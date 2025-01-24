Hotels, travel industry heed US surgeon general’s alcohol-cancer warning

Travelers may spend their vacation as a time to rest and reset, while others may take the opportunity to indulge in fun.

And more people appear to be taking trips that are alcohol-free, transforming the way in which hotels cater to guests.

At the Pasea Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach, California, the staff has seen a 25% year-over-year increase in non-alcoholic beverage sales.

“As we see a growing focus on healthier lifestyle choices from travelers, the surgeon general’s recent warning highlights the evolving expectations within the hospitality industry,” Pasea Regional General Manager Paul Maddison told Fox News Digital.

Maddison added, “We believe the industry as a whole will continue to innovate in ways that prioritize both health and high-quality experiences.”

Earlier this month, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued a new advisory linking alcohol to seven different types of cancer.

“Alcohol is a well-established, preventable cause of cancer responsible for about 100,000 cases of cancer and 20,000 cancer deaths annually in the United States,” said Murthy in the advisory.

He added that the majority of Americans are unaware of this risk.

Alain Negueloua, vice president and general manager at the Bardessono Hotel & Spa in Napa Valley, California, told Fox News Digital that there’s been a positive response to the hotel’s alcohol-free concierge service.

“This shift reflects a larger industry trend where hotels are leaning into inclusive experiences that cater to every guest’s individual needs. We believe this change will not only improve the guest experience but also encourage a more balanced, mindful approach to travel overall,” said Negueloua.

More than 220 million Americans over the age of 12 have reported drinking alcohol at some point in their life, with 16.4% reporting they drank heavily, according to the 2023 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH).

For adults ages 18 and older, 23%, or 60.4 million, reported that they were binge-drinking, according to the NSDUH.

Sober travel, also known as “dry tripping,” was one of 2024’s hottest vacation trends, according to Hotels.com, with more than 40% of travelers saying they are likely to book a detox trip in the next year.

A NSDUH spokesperson told Fox News Digital that reviews mentioning “mocktails” surged by 50% year over year, “with guests raving about the creative nonalcoholic offerings at top hotels worldwide.”

Bobbie Peppers, general manager of The Memphian in Memphis, Tennessee, told Fox News Digital that there has been a growing interest in more mindful drinking options.

“The surgeon general’s recent guidance highlights the value of offering creative non-alcoholic alternatives. To meet this interest, we’ve introduced a thoughtfully curated mocktail menu and events like a non-alcoholic, three-course meal experience to adapt to changing guest preferences while promoting balance and wellness,” said Peppers.