Hot travel gifts for the vacationer in your life: Top picks ahead of Christmas

If you’d like to give an amazing vacation to the traveler in your life — but your budget won’t allow it this holiday season — consider gifting him or her a useful travel accessory.

The right gift could help make the next adventure easier, more comfortable, more fun — or all of those.

Below, see some picks — from stylish luggage to carry-ons, cozy slippers and more — organized in a few key categories.

Packing essentials

A small, well-packed bag is the sign of a seasoned traveler. A sturdy, hard-shell suitcase with spinner wheels makes life easier on the go — and an expandable carry-on that slips over the handle of it is a must.

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage, $99.99, Amazon

This Samsonite expandable luggage comes with a 10-year limited warranty and has locks “to deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling,” according to the Amazon listing.

The Foldie travel bag, $79.95, the-foldie.com

Making everything fit in a small suitcase can be a challenge, but packing cubes are the way to go for compression of favorite items.

The bag comes equipped with a strap that hangs tightly around your luggage handle for an easy trip to and from the airport.

Calpak packing cube set, $54.40, calpaktravel.com

These packing cubes can fit toiletries or personal belongings for a short weekend trip.

The set features durable mesh fabric and includes a water-resistant envelope pouch, according to calpaktravel.com.

Five different sizes are available.

Bag insert organizer, $13.99, Amazon

Already have a great carry-on tote, but it’s hard to find anything inside?

Try this organizer that pops right in and molds to fit the shape of most bags.

While at your destination, this can be easily popped into the hotel safe. And for those storing makeup, the insert will protect the bag’s lining from anything that spills.

Travel jewelry box, $19.99, World Market

Traveling with jewelry needs to be easy and minimal.

Here are a couple of small, hard shell, zip-closure cubes for bringing a few favorite pieces along.

Mini velvet travel jewelry organizer, $9.99, Amazon

Quatish’s travel jewelry case can fit multiple rings, earrings and more.

Consider this piece for a Christmas gift as you can choose the first initial of your loved one.

Personalized initial embroidered vegan leather crossbody bag, $43.99, Amazon

Don’t take a designer bag on vacation — grab this similar style instead.

It could also be a solid Christmas gift for the lady in your life who wants to keep her personal belongings, such as her cell phone and passport, ready at a moment’s notice.

Air travel accessories

MiiKARE universal hands-free phone mount, $11, Amazon

Having a few entertainment and comfort items within arm’s reach can make a long trip more enjoyable and productive.

This cell phone holder pops right into any airplane tray table in front of you.

TRTL Travel pillow, $41.99, trtltravel.com

A good travel pillow could mean the difference between sleep and no sleep.

Here’s one that’s been making headlines with travel experts due to its innovative design and internal support structure.

OpenRun Pro2 headphones, $179.95, shokz.com

Traditional earbuds are uncomfortable for long periods of time, and could fall out or roll under a seat.

A thin neck strap keeps these small headphones in place, even when you need to take them out for a moment.

Consider this pick if you are looking for a splurge gift to give to a family member.

Vacationing with comforts of home

AeroPress coffee maker – ‘Go Compact’ travel coffee system, $49.95, aeropress.com

If you love to travel, but hate being away from your own favorite coffee in the morning — check out this compact travel coffee system.

Bring a supply of your own coffee and make a fresh cup in your hotel room, bungalow or tent.

iHome ultra thin mirror, $23.99, Ulta

If hotel room makeup mirrors aren’t doing the trick, try this lighted mirror that ensures you look your best before going out each day.

The mirror could be a practical gift for anyone on your list who is on the go – whether traveling to work or heading on vacation.

Chi Tourmaline ceramic 3-piece travel set, $140.66, chi.com

Large hair tools can take up a lot of space in a carry-on bag, but here’s a travel-sized version of some of the essentials.

The set includes a travel flat iron, travel curling iron, a travel hair dryer and a thermal bag.

Cozy clothing

Quince Ultra Soft High Rise Pocket Legging, $44.90, quince.com

Long airplane and train rides call for the addition of comfortable wardrobe essentials to your travel wardrobe.

These soft leggings and tracksuit (see tracksuit below) fit the bill for style and comfort alike.

Pretty Garden 2-piece tracksuit, $33, Amazon

Blissy silk sleep mask, $37.45, blissy.com

Blissy sleep masks are handmade, crafted from silk and come with a silk carrying case for traveling, according to blissy.com.

White + Warden cashmere ballet slippers, $145, whiteandwarren.com

Being able to slip off your sneakers is a treat for the feet, whether in flight or at your destination. These are packable options, one luxurious and the other practical (see practical option below).

Bombas women’s gripper slipper, $48, bombas.com

This cozy gift has a cushioned and gripped foot to “help prevent slips,” according to Bombas’ online product listing.

The slipper is available in a variety of colors and slips on like a sock.

Consider placing under the tree — or in her stocking this holiday season.