Here’s what ‘America’s most haunted hotel’ will cost you for a stay

Ghost hunters and lovers of all things spooky travel to Eureka Springs, Arkansas, to experience real-life thrills and chills around Halloween and all year long.

The 1886 Crescent Hotel and Spa offers overnight stays and several tours ranging from those appropriate for kids to “lockdown” evenings and paranormal weekends.

The hotel became a “hotspot for the elite” shortly after its grand opening, according to the hotel’s website.

Shortly into the 1900s, however, the hotel turned into a women’s college and operated as such before being sold in 1925.

It then eventually became a clinic run by Norman G. Baker, a “charismatic” figure who presented himself as a “visionary healer” claiming to have a cure for cancer, the site also says.

In 1940, Baker was “arrested and imprisoned for mail fraud, putting an end to his reign,” the hotel’s site says — bringing the days of the Baker Cancer Center to an end. (He died in 1958.)

Today, the Ozarks property has returned to its roots as a resort.

It is now an award-winning hotel and spa, but a big part of its fame is its reputation for haunted happenings.

The 1886 Crescent Hotel has been the subject of 17 television shows on the paranormal.

Part of the paranormal experience ties back to the “charismatic yet fraudulent” Baker, the hotel indicates.

An “archaeological excavation uncovered hundreds of bottles of Baker’s ‘secret formula’ and jars containing surgical ‘medical specimens’ removed from patients,” said the hotel.

“This eerie collection added to the hotel’s macabre ambiance, which already included a ‘morgue’ with an autopsy table and cadaver walk-in cooler from the Baker era.”

Overnight guests and non-guests can book hotel tours that include a stop in the morgue and tales of the spirits who “checked out and never left.”

Visitors are told to pay special attention to room 3500 and the “lady in lingerie” — and to be sure to look out on the staircase for the little boy in the sailor suit. Tours start at $15.

If you stay the night, ask about staying in Michael or Theodora’s room, where many guests report ghostly encounters.

An overnight stay at the hotelcan go from $370 for a mid-week stay that includes tickets to the ghost tour.

For $450, guests can stay any night of the week (subject to availability).

This price also includes the host tour and a $75 dining credit.