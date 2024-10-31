Halloween crab rescued at airport is now on display at zoo: ‘Charming crustacean’

A spooky creature left behind at a Colorado airport is now on display at the Denver Zoo.

Staff at the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance shared the news on Facebook of a successful rescue of a Halloween crab, along with photos.

“Also known as a moon crab, this colorful little stowaway hitched a ride from Costa Rica and was discovered in the main cabin of a flight when it landed at Denver International Airport,” the post said.

The creatures have black, orange and red hues, with some people saying the crabs resemble a Jack-o’- lantern.

Halloween crabs are generally found in Central and South America, according to the Critter Squad.

A zoo representative told Fox News Digital via email that “this rescue is one of many that Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance takes part in.”

The representative added, “We work closely with local, state and federal officials and agencies to provide a good home for animals that have been injured, confiscated, orphaned or would be unable to survive in the wild.”

The crabs are typically two to three inches in size.

They can live for up to 10 years, according to the Critter Squad.

“To lean into the Halloween spirit, you can catch this crab in our Animal Ambassador demonstrations at the Gates Amphitheatre all month long,” said the zoo’s post.

The post also noted, “After October, it will scuttle over to its permanent home in Tropical Discovery, where you can continue to learn about this charming crustacean.”

The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance is also the home of other rescued animals.

A grizzly bear, raccoons and a cinereous vulture can all be visited at the zoo.

Founded in 1896, the zoo is operated by the Denver Zoological Foundation.