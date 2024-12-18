Frontier Airlines announces annual pass for unlimited flights priced at $299

Frontier Airlines has announced an “all you can fly” pass, giving travelers unlimited flights to “GoWild!” visiting both domestic and international destinations.

The airline, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, made the limited-time offer available now for $299 per year, automatically renewing at $699, according to Frontier’s website.

“The GoWild! Pass is perfect for spontaneous adventurers, budget-savvy travelers, and anyone dreaming of limitless journeys,” said Bobby Schroeter, Frontier Airlines COO, in a press release.

In 2022, Frontier offered a similar pass extending to only domestic travel, FOX Business reported.

“Search & Book on FlyFrontier.com the day before flight departure for domestic travel and starting 10 days before flight departure for international travel,” says the budget airline’s site.

If passholders are booking a round-trip, they “will need to search and book the day before the return flight’s departure for domestic travel,” according to Frontier’s announcement.

While booking, passengers have the option to select bags and specific seats at an additional cost.

“For each flight, you’ll pay $0.01 in airfare plus applicable taxes, fees, and charges at the time of booking,” the site reads.

Early booking fees may apply, and flights are subject to a blackout period.

The pass is valid for travel between May 1, 2025, and April 30, 2026.

