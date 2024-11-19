‘Fly’ your own aircraft in US Air Force Academy hotel’s first-ever flight simulators

Guests will have the opportunity to test out a flight experience for themselves through a new installation at Hotel Polaris at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and managed by CoralTree Hospitality, the hotel will have three different flight simulators.

“Guests can buckle up and take flight in one of three flight simulators that provide guests with a high-quality, immersive, fully tactile, real-life pilot experience,” the hotel’s press release noted.

FIRST MUSEUM HONORING US COAST GUARD TO FEATURE PRICELESS ARTIFACTS, WWII SHIP

Two of the simulators will represent the Air Force’s F-16 Fighting Falcons, having a full cockpit mock-up with working controls and switches, according to Extreme Flight Simulation, the Illinois-based company that’s working with the hotel.

Those test-driving the plane will be provided with a mixed-reality headset allowing a 360-degree view flying in-formation while trying to defeat an enemy target.

“The third simulator is a fully functional cockpit of a Boeing 737Max. When you sit down in the pilot’s seat, you’ll be seeing what you would see and touch in a real commercial airline 737max today. This immersive experience will allow you to take-off and land at any airport that a real 737max does today,” the release said.

Guests will have the real feeling of flying with a 200-degree field of view with a curved seamless screen on the outside. (See the video at the top of this article, which shows one of the simulators in action.)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“The types of experiences for fighter jets range from just having fun flying through valleys or engaging on some ground targets or getting caught up in a Dog Fight situation with an enemy aircraft. Having 2 jets, they are networked together, and individuals can be involved in the same missions,” according to the hotel.

It is the only flight simulator offered at a hotel in the U.S., according to the press release.

Hotel Polaris is located 30 minutes from the Colorado Springs Airport and an hour from the Denver metropolitan area.

Keeping with the flight theme, the hotel also has “The Aviator Bar,” giving visitors rooftop views and specialty cocktails.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

“Our location, adjacent to both the Academy and the Santa Fe Trail, provides amazing access to all the Colorado Springs area has to offer,” Curtis Bova, general manager of Hotel Polaris, said in a statement.

“We look forward to setting a new standard of hospitality in the Pikes Peak region with an amazing hotel, from the comfort and design of our rooms to the creative cuisine at our restaurants and the signature services our guests will enjoy while staying at Hotel Polaris.”

Hotel Polaris launched on Nov. 14 with a “Holidays for Heroes” special discount offer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The campaign is recognizing first responders, the military, schoolteachers and “those trained to navigate high-stress environments while making quick decisions to save lives and protect the community.”