Florida woman has traveled to 55 countries, says cruise ship vacations are the way to go

Going on a cruise for your next vacation might be the way to go, according to a passionate traveler.

Leslie Diaz is a 25-year-old from Miami, Florida, who’s been going on cruise ships since she was just four years old.

She told Fox News Digital that her parents immigrated to the United States from Cuba in 1995 and their preferred way of travel was to go on cruise trips.

MAN TRAVELS THE WORLD ON A CRUISE SHIP FOR FREE AFTER QUITTING HIS DAY JOB: ‘HAVE LEARNED SO MUCH’

“They always dreamed of traveling the world when they were in Cuba, so cruising was an easy way to get to go to different places in a short amount of time,” she said.

Today, Diaz’s love of cruise ships has allowed her to become a full-time food and travel content creator.

“Since I started my food and travel page five years ago, it’s opened doors for me to cruise and travel even more and share with my audience my passion for cruising and why everyone should give it a shot at least once,” she added.

CONSIDERING A CRUISE? HIGH SEAS MAY BE THE RIGHT OPTION FOR BOTH FAMILY AND WALLET

Diaz said her favorite part of cruising is “how easy and relaxing it is,” as she lives in a popular cruise port city.

She said, “Most cruises depart from Miami, so for me, it’s a quick drive to the port, a passport check-in while they take your luggage and that’s it … I’m on vacation.”

The world traveler has been to 55 countries in her 25 years of life and told Fox News Digital that cruising is the easiest and most convenient way to see many places in a short amount of time.

“I also love traditional travel, [but] there’s just a lot more logistics involved, and it can be a bit more stressful at times,” she said. “There are more flights, car rides, train rides, hotel check-ins, luggage, etc.”

6 CRUISE SAFETY TIPS TO KEEP YOU PROTECTED AND AT EASE DURING YOUR VACATION AT SEA

Although she loves cruise ships, she also noted that they can be a very subjective and personal choice for travelers.

“Most people either love them or hate them [and] it really depends on what type of traveler you are,” she said.

Diaz said she’ll often choose a cruise trip over a traditional travel trip because cruises can be “relaxing and low-key or very active and thrilling.”

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle

She continued, “There are cruises that are very family-friendly, like Royal Caribbean, that have amenities for all ages, while there is an adult-only cruise line called Virgin Voyages — where adults can get away from the kids for a while. It offers a completely different experience.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

As for the financial difference between going on a cruise or taking part in traditional travel arrangements including lodging and other accommodations, Diaz said the price of cruising can be much more cost-effective.

“The price of a cruise [depends] on many factors like the cruise line, cabin, season, itinerary, etc.,” she said.

“It can be as low as $600 for a whole week or as high as $1,500.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She continued, “Therefore, I would say it’s pretty acceptable for most people if you do your research on the best cruises suitable for your budget and make your booking at least several months in advance for a better deal.”