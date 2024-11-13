Florida tourism hits record high with more than 34M visitors despite hurricanes

Visitors far and wide continue to travel to the Sunshine State despite hurricanes that may have stood in the way.

Between July 1 and Sept. 30, projections indicate that 34.6 million travelers visited Florida, according to Visit Florida, the state’s official tourism marketing corporation.

NEW ‘FLORIDIAN’ AMTRAK TRAIN HEADS TO MIAMI FROM CHICAGO IN 47-HOUR JOURNEY

There were a record-breaking 31.8 million domestic visitors with 2.3 million overseas traveling, marking a 1.8% increase over the third quarter last year.

“The Free State of Florida continues to break records for tourism,” said Governor Ron DeSantis in a press release published by Visit Florida.

DeSantis added, “It is a testament to our model, and we will continue to operate our state with common sense, fiscal responsibility, environmental stewardship and a penchant for freedom.”

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

So far, there has been an increase of two million visitors since 2023.

“The hard work and resilience of Floridians have been instrumental in keeping our tourism industry strong, showcasing the best of what our state has to offer,” Dana Young, president and CEO of Visit Florida, said in the release.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Visit Florida highlighted notable growth at the Palm Beach International Airport and Pensacola International Airport.

Hurricane season typically takes place between June 1 until Nov. 30, according to the Florida Climate Center.

The FOX Forecast Center said Tropical Storm Sara, currently near Jamaica, could become a hurricane and possibly impact Florida.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis and Visit Florida for additional comment.