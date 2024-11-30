Flight passengers visiting this vacation spot will have to pay a fee just to leave the islands

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

The exclusive island of the Maldives in South Asia, known for its clear waters and luxury resorts, has raised a flight tax aimed at tourists.

The departure tax began in 2022 and is “based on the class of travel, levied on passengers departing from the Maldives from an airport in the Maldives,” according to the Maldives Inland Revenue Authority.

The tax varies for class flown and applies to Maldivian and foreign passengers.

For foreign passengers flying economy, the tax is $50 whereas it is $12 for citizens. The tax for business is $120, first class is $240 and $480 for private jets are the same for both citizens and tourists, according to the Maldives Inland Revenue Authority’s website.

“Passengers with diplomatic immunity, transit passengers and children below the age of 2 years are exempt from Departure tax,” the site continues.

The Maldives had a total of 1.7 million visitors, according to the Ministry of Tourism’s November report.

In addition to the departure tax, the country also implements other visitor taxes applying to hotels, resorts and tourist vessels which will double from $6 to $12 beginning in January.

Other vacation destinations have implemented taxes in an effort to curb tourism.

Greece plans to implement a 20 euro ($22) tax for visitors cruising to Santorini or Mykonos and Bali started charging all foreign tourists a $10 fee to promote more sustainable tourism, Fox News Digital reported.

