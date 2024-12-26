Flight passenger’s social media post on ‘overhead bin ownership’ sparks debate

Flight passengers are battling over baggage, with flyers taking to social media to discuss where to stow carry-on bags and the policies behind it.

One traveler shared a recent experience on Reddit in the “r/unitedairlines” forum with the title, “Overhead bin “ownership”, and smaller carryon items.”

The user claimed they had a recent travel experience involving overhead bins, writing, “I was on a flight yesterday where the FA [flight attendant] announced your items do not have to go directly above your seat and to look for any overhead space.”

“The flight was packed and room ran out quickly and people were scrambling up and down the aisles. To help that, it was also asked that IF your carryon can fit under the seat please do so. That seems like a kind thing to do,” the user posted.

Redditors took to the comments section to point out the sizing of carry-ons taking up too much space.

“Some of these ‘carry ons’ are monsters, let’s be honest,” said one user.

Another chimed in, “part of the problem is passengers ‘abusing’ their carry on allowances. Some people would max out on the size of their carry on, and bring along an oversized ‘personal item.’”

Other users drew attention to passengers traveling with multiple bags.

“This is a pet peeve of mine-passengers should only be allowed 1 carry on to be put overhead. I see people board with a carry on, a backpack and a snowboard in addition to their computer bag and purses,” said one.

One added, “Biggest frustration is when the early passengers board, but 2-3 items in the overhead bins then when group 3 boards there is no space left and bags have to be passed back out to be gate checked.”

“If I skip a carry on and only bring a personal backpack that bad boy goes up in the bin,” shared a user.

Another person shared a preference on where they place their bags.

“I always put my carry on in the bin across the aisle from where I am sitting. That way I can watch it to make sure other passengers don’t mess with it when they put their own luggage into the bin,” the user shared.

On United’s website it says, “You can bring a few items in addition to your carry-on bag and personal item for free,” listing items such as a jacket or coat.

In another Reddit forum titled, “r/onebag,” a user titled a post “Overhead Bin Etiquette,” asking for others to weigh in on the proper placement of personal items.

“While I can fit either bag under my seat, I choose to put it in the overhead bin to enjoy all the leg/foot space,” said the user.

Adding, “I never really thought it was an issue until I had another traveler ask me to move my backpack to make room for their wheeled carryon on a full flight.”

One Reddit user commented, “If I’m paying for a ticket that includes overhead space, I won’t move my backpack.”

One said, “Every single plane I’ve been on they announce over the intercom that if your bag can fit under the seat, that’s where it should be.”

California-based etiquette expert Rosalinda Randall told Fox News Digital “overhead bins are for carry-on luggage, not your jacket, handbag, a book or snack you’ll later get up to retrieve.”

Randall shared the message that is often stated by flight attendants during the boarding process to allow usable space for everyone’s carry-on.

“If boarding early or in the first couple of boarding groups, you will probably have a spot in the overhead bin directly above your row, where your carry-on belongs,” she added.

Randall said it may be necessary to place a carry-on several rows behind an assigned seat due to occupied bins.

“If the inconvenience of waiting once you reach the gate is too much for you, politely request they check-it. Instead of waiting on the plane, you’ll wait for it at baggage claim,” said Randall.

Randall advised not to rush to retrieve carry-ons when the plane leaves.

“The courteous thing to do is wait until you can retrieve your carry-on without inconveniencing others.”

Randall said there are a few things that passengers may do with their carry-ons that may be considered rude and inconsiderate.

“Place it in a class you have not paid for. In the end, those passengers have priority, your bag will be checked if all bins are full,” she said.

She also said it is in poor taste to place your carry-on in the front of the plane if your seat is in the back or to remove someone’s carry-on so that yours fits.

“This is not first-class behavior; it’s low class. Besides, what are they supposed to do with their carry-on,” said Randall.

She said passengers should be courteous when putting their luggage in an overhead bin instead of “carelessly [shoving] shopping bags or crushing them to fit your carry-on, the items could be fragile.”

She added that some people “thoughtlessly maneuver carry-ons or use someone’s seat as a step stool when trying to fit it into the bin.”