Flight passengers celebrate President Trump by singing ‘YMCA’ in viral video

A flight en route to Washington, D.C., was filled with passengers celebrating the inauguration of President Donald Trump in style by playing the song that has become associated with the commander in chief’s campaign: “Y.M.C.A.”

Sarah Rogers, a resident of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, shared a video on TikTok capturing her “unique” flight experience on Southwest, which has since garnered more than 2 million views.

Rogers told Fox News Digital that her husband surprised her on Christmas with tickets to Trump’s inauguration.

“I’m not usually a very political person, but over the last year or so, I’ve gotten pretty involved in the Trump campaign…and [my husband] knew that I was really invested in this,” Rogers said.

“When Trump won, and we knew that he was going to be president, he decided to book this trip for me…We did spend money on it, but to me it was worth it. It was a Christmas present. It’s a once in a lifetime experience.”

Rogers flew from Oklahoma to Houston, where she had a layover before taking off to the nation’s capital on Sunday.

She said she was quietly waiting at the gate with the rest of the passengers when an individual on the flight stood up and started waving a Trump sign. The moment was then met by a roaring cheer from other travelers.

Rogers said she felt as though most of the passengers realized that they were “a little bit like-minded.”

“Once we all made it on board and everything, there was just this vibe in the air like we were all excited to be going to D.C. for the inauguration,” she added.

“Before we took off, the [flight attendant] was like, ‘I just want to ask, is there anyone on this flight going to the inauguration?’ and everyone started cheering.”

As the plane hit the tarmac in D.C., Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.” started playing over the intercom and the cabin lights switched to red and blue.

In the video, recorded by Rogers, passengers are seen performing the iconic choreography associated with the 1978 disco number.

Rogers said that not everyone on the flight appeared to be heading to the inauguration, and there were some passengers who did not join the celebration, but they still remained respectful and let everyone “have their moment.”

“Being on the plane and then [the flight crew] playing [the “Y.M.C.A.”], it wasn’t expected at all, but it was such a fun vibe,” she added.

“I think everybody [is] really hopeful…with expectations of what the next four years are going to bring, and everybody was really united at that moment and that song, even though it doesn’t necessarily have a political meaning behind it, because it’s like Trump’s song. We all just kind of came together, and it just felt very unified.”

Many TikTok users reacted to Rogers’ video in the comments section.

“Give that crew a raise! let’s go America!!!,” one TikTok user wrote.

“That is amazing!!! That would of been the best [flight] to be on & I don’t even like to fly!!!!,” another user commented.

“They did this on our flight coming [into] DC yesterday! Most fun ever!!!!,” another person wrote.

When Rogers arrived in Washington, D.C., she woke up at 3 a.m. on Inauguration Day and stood in line for five hours in the freezing cold before entering the Capital One Arena to watch the ceremony.

She said the “Y.M.C.A.” has continued to follow her throughout the city as people are playing the song on speakers, and others do the “Trump dance”in the streets of D.C.

Fox News Digital reached out to Southwest Airlines for comment.