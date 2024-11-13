Flight passengers are making ‘the gate escape’ in attempt to avoid ‘poor airport experiences’

As travelers book holiday vacations for 2025, a new report reveals an emerging trend when it comes to airport travel.

Booking.com has released its annual travel prediction list for 2025, and one trend, “the gate escape,” has people embracing enjoyable airport experiences.

Booking.com’s website says “2025 is set to be the year that the airport takes its place in the limelight as travelers actively seek out destinations with the best airports. … This trend marks a shift toward people working to make the most of their holiday from the moment they leave their homes.”

Ben Harrell, U.S. managing director at Booking.com, told Fox News Digital via email that passengers arriving at the airport early is not just practical, but a part of the journey.

“These spaces are becoming gateways of relaxation and entertainment. There’s an argument about whether life is about the journey or the destination, but in travel, it’s increasingly about both,” Harrell said.

Twenty-seven percent of Americans are now factoring in specific airports when choosing a destination, with 52% feeling more excited and less stressed when airports have unique experiences, according to Booking.com.

“For many travelers, especially Gen Z and millennials, it’s no longer about rushing through security; it’s about embracing experiences,” said Harrell.

Thirty-four percent are excited about spa offerings, and 28% are excited about enjoying sleep pods.

“We all know that a poor airport experience can leave a sour taste in the mouth before or after a trip, so this trend marks a shift towards people working to make the most of their holiday from the moment they leave their homes,” Booking.com’s 2025 travel predictions report says.

In June, New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport launched the Delta One Lounge, offering fine dining and relaxation pods, Fox Business reported.

JetBlue also plans to open an 8,000-square-foot amenity lounge in late 2025.

“Airports are transforming into destinations themselves, with American travelers ready to make every layover a memorable start to their journey,” the travel prediction report says.

Now, rather than waiting near a crowded gate, it appears more travelers can, as Booking.com says, add “real value to the overall travel experience from the start.”

Other catchy labels or new terms for travel trends have made headlines in recent months.

In October, Fox News Digital reported that American Airlines announced it was testing new technology to halt a travel phenomenon known as “gate lice,” which is when passengers cut lines in hopes of boarding a flight early.

The system audibly flags when a passenger attempts to board the plane before a designated assignment is called.