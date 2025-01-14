Flight passenger shows luggage resembling prop from airport thriller ‘Carry-On,’ sparking reactions

A new thriller has sparked viewers’ attention as some passengers draw references while traveling through airports.

Netflix’s recent film, “Carry-On,” tells the story of an airport security officer who races to outsmart a mysterious traveler, according to the streaming service’s website.

In the movie, a “dangerous item” is attempted to be brought onto a flight scheduled to leave on Christmas Eve.

The movie’s trailer highlights a black suitcase with a red ribbon tied around the handle — something travelers often do to identify a piece of luggage.

A user on X recently posted a photo of a black suitcase with a red ribbon at an airport, captioning the post, “If I see this at the airport, I’m canceling my flight ASAP…If you know you know,” the user teased.

The post prompted X users to react in the comments section.

“I see what you did there,” one user responded.

Another commented, “I get your point.”

“Then you must be a coward,” one man responded.

Another joked, “Na to leave airport immediately.”

“Lol I get you,” commented one.

A man said, “You will be fine at the end.”

“Just CARRY-ON, bro,” added another.

“Just finished watching it today,” said another, referring to the film.

Some users responded to others who questioned the photo of the ribbon-tied suitcase and what it referenced.

“Go and watch Carry-On movie, you will understand,” clarified the original poster.

In 2024, a baggage handler who said he works for Dublin Airport, told the Irish news organization RSVP Live that travelers should not tie ribbons to bags as it could “cause confusion with the scanning process.”

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) spokesperson told Fox News Digital that he does not see an issue with attaching ribbons to checked bags, but recognizes that they could be caught in the conveyor belt, “so tape or stickers might be a better way to mark bags for quick identification at travelers’ destinations.”

The TSA says on its site that officers “count on the traveling public to report unattended bags or packages.”

The agency added that if flyers see something, they should say something and report suspicious activity to local law enforcement.

The TSA also says that if “a passenger is traveling with a highly unusual item that could be flagged as a potential security threat,” he or she should to contact a TSA supervisor or manager upon arriving at the airport.

For TSA’s tips on efficient passage through security checkpoints, anyone can visit www.tsa.gov/travel/travel-tips.