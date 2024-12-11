Flight passenger shares text sent by airline advising to arrive 3 hours before departure: ‘Is this real?’

The great debate surrounding how early you might want to arrive at the airport is back.

In a trending Reddit thread, a user posted a photo of a message allegedly sent by Delta Air Lines, alerting the passenger to arrive three hours early at Orlando International Airport.

The alert stated, “Delta Air Lines: TSA baggage screening systems at the Orlando (MCO) airport are currently operating at a reduced capacity causing longer processing times. Please arrive 3 hours prior to your scheduled departure to drop off your checked luggage.”

AIR TRAVELER SPARKS DEBATE AFTER REVEALING HE ARRIVES AT AIRPORT 6 HOURS BEFORE FLIGHT; TSA WEIGHS IN

The user who posted the image asked, “Is this real?” seemingly stunned by how early travelers were being advised to arrive prior to departure.

“Got this text today for my upcoming flight on Friday night. Do I LITERALLY need to arrive 3 hours early?!?” the user wrote.

Three hours is the amount the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority recommends when flying out of the airport, according to MCO’s website. This recommendation is encouraged during “peak holiday travel periods, such as Thanksgiving” an MCO spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital via email.

“Due to record numbers during some holidays, passengers are encouraged to arrive three hours before their flights to secure parking, check bags, move through security, etc., based on expected passenger volume,” the spokesperson wrote. “The last time we provided this advice was during Thanksgiving. The message does not reflect our daily operations.”

FLIGHT PASSENGERS ARE MAKING ‘THE GATE ESCAPE’ IN ATTEMPT TO AVOID ‘POOR AIRPORT EXPERIENCES’

After sharing the text, the original Reddit poster asked other users on the platform to confirm the message was real, given the encouraged arrival time.

Many of the Reddit users responded to the post, advising the original user to pay attention to the alert.

“MCO is a madhouse on a good day. If Delta is advising 3 hours and you need to check bags I would do it,” one user wrote.

“I would. They’ve been having baggage issues for a bit as Terminals A & B have old systems,” another Reddit user commented.

AIRPORT SECURITY COULD STOP YOU IF TRAVELING WITH WRAPPED CHRISTMAS PRESENTS. HERE’S WHY

One Reddit user responded to the thread after saying they experienced major delays on Sunday.

He or she said that half of the “self-tagging machines were down” and that the priority baggage line was significantly longer than usual.

“Staffing seemed to be very reduced. Took at least 40 min to get tags for checked luggage. Then had to stand in line to drop off bags,” the user commented.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle .

“As an Orlando area resident, unfortunately MCO has seen such rapid growth over the past few years that they’ve ran out of room for the inline baggage system screening capacity in the North Terminal (A & B) and backups like this aren’t uncommon in the North Terminal belt system,” another said.

One user who also claimed to receive the alert did not have any problems getting through and had previously scheduled a transportation time that could not be changed after receiving the alert.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“We got the same message for my family’s flights yesterday. Already had transportation scheduled and couldn’t change the arrival timeframe. 6:30pm departure, we turned in three checked bags at 4pm exactly. 2 bags marked priority (if that makes any difference) & 1 not at the counter with 0 people in line,” the user commented.

“The tsa pre-check line was packed with 30-35 min wait. We used clear/w tsa pre-check and were through in under 10 minutes. Our bags arrived normally. Could certainly be different at other hours of the day.”

Delta is apparently known for sending out text alerts as a way to contact passengers about important information, along with details in the airline app.

“Make sure to keep an eye out for any emails or text messages you receive from Delta with essential updates on your flight status, travel documents and what to know before you go to the airport,” the Delta Air Lines customer guide stated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Delta Air Lines and the Reddit poster for comment.