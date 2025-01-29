Flight passenger on Reddit accused of being ‘rude’ at luggage carousel as etiquette expert weighs in

Are there certain unwritten rules or specific etiquette that people should follow when picking up their luggage at the baggage carousel at the airport?

A Reddit user took to the social media platform to share her encounter with a fellow flight passenger who accused the user of being “rude” because of how she picked up her luggage.

“What is the etiquette [of] picking up luggage around the carousel?” the Redditor titled the new thread.

“This young woman said to me that I was being rude [when] picking up my four luggage bags.”

The passenger detailed the encounter with the young woman, which left the Reddit user confused and wondering about the proper etiquette.

“My 4 large bags quickly came off the carousel. As I approached the carousel, I grabbed my first one, then my second one, third — and [the] fourth came down the chute quite quickly,” the Redditor wrote in the thread.

“When I went to grab the 4th bag, this young college girl said that I was being rude [in] picking up my bags. She said, ‘Why can’t you walk down there to pick them up?’ We were all standing at the same spot for 5 minutes before my luggage came off.”

Reddit users jumped in on the conversation to alleviate any confusion on behalf of the thread creator by sharing their thoughts about the “rude” encounter at the airport.

“Baggage claim is every person for themselves,” one user stated.

“If someone is accessing their bag, and yours has not arrived, step back and let the person get their stuff. She was probably peeved your bags came first, which is unreasonable.”

Another user said, “People get cranky at airports. She was just looking for something to complain about and someone to project her stress onto, and she found you.”

“Only step up if you see your luggage.”

Other users joined in on the conversation by sharing their own advice and “etiquette” to follow.

“The only etiquette is that you don’t crowd the carousel if you don’t see your luggage. Only step up if you see your luggage, or [if] you want to quickly check if it’s your bag. Then clear the area once you’ve got your bags,” a Redditor added.

“Have flown through 2 airports where a line has been placed several feet back from the carousel with a sign telling people to wait behind the line until they actually see their bags,” a different Reddit user detailed.

“If people don’t have the common sense or courtesy to do this on their own, all airports should adopt this practice. My biggest pet peeve about the crowding [at] the edge is when the whole family, including children, line up along the carousel.”

When it comes to retrieving luggage from the carousel chute in the airport, there are some things people should keep in mind, according to an etiquette expert.

Avoid waiting at the front of the carousel chute for your luggage, said an expert.

“It allows a broader view of the chute and carousel. As your luggage approaches, step forward, check the name tag, pick it up and walk away,” California-based etiquette expert Rosalinda Randall told Fox News Digital.

“It allows the passengers behind you to see their luggage approach. It also gives them space to retrieve their luggage,” she went on.

“Otherwise, they have to wait for you to step aside as they watch their bag pass them by.”

She also noted that even if you have multiple bags and only one comes out of the luggage chute, it does not guarantee the others will follow immediately.

It’s best to make space for others to come through and grab their luggage.

“Once you have your bag, step aside from the carousel to make room for others,” she said. “Even when you have multiple bags, there’s no guarantee they’ll drop down together.”

She added, “You aren’t the only passenger who is eager to grab their bags and head out.”

While reasons such as running late, needing to be first or concern over someone else grabbing your designer bag may cause people to rush to the carousel, Randall noted that these reasons and many others do not excuse this behavior — though it’s helpful to understand.

“There are always a few passengers who position themselves directly in front of the delivery chute as though it’s their only chance to grab their luggage,” the etiquette expert continued.

“It doesn’t make it OK, but it helps to understand” the behavior, she said.