First-class pretenders cheat their way to free drinks by using ‘seat-squatter’ hack

Seat squatters are taking their “hack” to a new level by not just hoping to steal a better seat on a plane but trying to grab free drinks in the process.

Flight passengers are doing whatever it takes to get complimentary “pre-flight booze,” even if it means taking someone’s seat for a few seconds.

A Reddit user shared a story about a flight attendant’s encounter with a passenger who cheated the beverage system by posing as a first-class passenger.

The user was on a flight with Delta Air Lines from Providence, Rhode Island, to Atlanta, Georgia, in row 2.

That’s when the Reddit user saw two women “come [aboard] haphazardly” and sit in the first row.

“They throw their bags up and settle in. Few moments later, a woman comes on the plane and lets them know one of those seats is hers.”

The person added, “They quickly get up, laugh and say, ‘We are rookies.’ The flight attendant asks what row they are in and they say 24. They leave their bags and travel back to their row.”

After the awkward encounter happened right in front of the passenger, the flight attendant told the Reddit user about a similar circumstance experienced on an earlier flight.

This seat squatter, however, wanted something in addition to the upgraded seat.

The flight attendant told the story about how “people sat down, received their pre-flight booze and then said, ‘I’m just going to go say hi to my sister in the back of the plane,’ and walked off with the free drink to obviously not return,” the Reddit user wrote.

The flight passenger and Reddit user went on to say that the women squatting in the front row may have been hoping to do the same thing.

“They may have completely lucked out had that woman not come on the flight right after them,” the social media poster said. “It’s either that or they thought they were flying a swanky Southwest flight and could sit anywhere.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the Redditor for comment.

Other Reddit users jumped in on the conversation, calling the behavior shameful and “disgusting.”

“I honestly refuse to believe people are resorting to such a low move to get ‘free’ alcohol,” one user commented. “And the pre-departure drink isn’t even that great!”

“Some people have no shame. They pulled a fast one and probably post[ed] it to social media, too,” another Reddit user responded. “Dignity and respect for others is out, pranks and hacks are in.”

This isn’t the first time someone has taken advantage of the first-class pre-boarding drink only to get sent back to their actual seat.

Another Redditor posted on the “r/delta” forum, commenting about an experience with a first-class seat-squatter.

The passenger had been upgraded to first class because the original passengers did not show up. When the Reddit user arrived at the new seat assignment, a woman was found to be sitting in the spot.

The user then claimed that “this lady had just seen an open seat in first class and figured she’d see if she could get away with sitting there.”

The Reddit thread creator also said the first-class seat squatter had ordered a beer while sitting in the seat, “which was later delivered to [the rightful seat owner] and she ‘gladly drank,'” as Fox News Digital previously reported.

“Some people have no shame.”

The seat squatter trend has been taking off over the last few months — and the controversial attempt at upgrading an airplane seat has been frustrating other flyers.

Instead of claiming the seat or attempting to self-upgrade, Gary Leff, a Texas-based travel industry expert and author of the blog “View From the Wing,” suggested people try their luck by asking to swap seats with someone else on board.

“Have a compelling reason that will resonate with the person you’re asking,” Leff previously told Fox News Digital.

He said that if a passenger has “something decent to offer in return, it isn’t as much of a hardship for the person to give you what you want.”

Etiquette experts have also weighed in on the trend, sharing tips on how best to interact with a squatter aboard a flight.

California-based etiquette expert Rosalinda Randall said it is best to address the seat scenario calmly and in good faith.

“If the seat squatter refuses to move, do not engage; do not recruit other passengers to rally,” Randall told Fox News Digital previously.

Rather, “immediately request assistance from the flight attendant.”