First-class Delta passenger tries newly launched Shake Shack meal served on flight, social media users react

The recently announced collaboration between Shake Shack and Delta Air Lines has officially taken off and a review is in.

A Reddit user took to the platform to share a photo of the meal which officially launched on Dec. 1 for first-class passengers taking off from Boston.

The image showcased the fast food chain’s staple burger along with the additional toppings, which included lettuce and tomato, along with a side Caesar salad and a brownie.

Instead of the classic Shake Shack crinkle fries, the burger meal comes along with a bag of chips — a side better suited than attempting to reheat the fries mid-flight.

The Reddit user captioned the photo, “Not quite the same as the normal stores, but still pretty good!”

The image sparked a conversation online as other users shared their thoughts on the launch.

Some questioned the authenticity of the burger, doubting whether it was in fact Shake Shack or a different burger with the chain’s logo on it.

“My friend got to be part of the BOS taste test, it’s definitely Shake Shack,” one user commented.

“I never had the old cheeseburger, but it did taste like one from Shake Shack,” the original user replied.

Others seemed skeptical based on the way the food was presented on the flight.

“Is this a positive or negative post? I ask because that burger looks extremely unappealing and if I was the Shake Shack execs I’d be upset that’s how our [company’s] product is being presented and served,” another user stated.

“It tasted really good! The burger did look a little sad when it came out though before I put the toppings on,” the original poster responded.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Reddit poster for comment.

Instead of paying for a first-class seat with the option of opting for the burger, several users decided it would be cheaper for them to purchase the burger in the airport and take it on the flight.

“I’d just buy this s— before boarding. It would at least come with fries,” one user wrote.

The burger available on the flight is the exact same Angus burger available at brick and mortar locations throughout the country.

This menu item is available to those in first class who have pre-selected the meal up to seven days before the departure date and can be edited up to 24 hours in advance of takeoff, Delta announced in a recent press release.

Delta referred to the collaboration as a “first-of-its-kind partnership” with Shake Shack, but this is not the first time the two have worked with another, according to Gary Leff, a Virginia-based travel industry expert and author of the blog “View From the Wing,”

In fact, it’s not the first time an airline has brought a fast-food burger to the skies.

“Fast-food partnerships aren’t new [as] United once partnered with McDonald’s and specially outfitted galley carts to keep the meat warm while cold items were kept cool,” Leff, told Fox News Digital last month.

Leff said Shake Shack and Delta partnered back in 2016 when Delta One business-class customers were offered the burger when flying between JFK and LAX.

Fox News Digital reached out to Delta for additional comment.