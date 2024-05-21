Exploring Maryland: What to do and see in ‘Little America’

Maryland, “America in Miniature,” possesses a remarkable array of experiences that attract history buffs, nature lovers, foodies and adventure seekers alike.

Although the state is geographically small on the map, Maryland appears expansive due to its diverse landscape and abundance of activities.

With well-known cities like Baltimore and its Inner Harbor, as well as museums, theaters and art galleries in abundance, Maryland offers a robust cultural experience.

5 GREAT TIPS FOR PLANNING YOUR NEXT TRAVEL GETAWAY

The state connects its people to the country’s history through locations such as Fort McHenry, where the national anthem was born, and pivotal Civil War battlefields like Antietam.

For those visiting to enjoy the culinary experiences Maryland offers, the state is famous for its fresh seafood. Maryland’s culinary scene expresses its cultural heritage, especially with the blue-shelled crab of the Chesapeake Bay.

Additionally, visitors often come to the state with a specific event as the focal point. Annual events like the Preakness Stakes horse race and diverse music, art and food festivals manifest Maryland’s vibrant spirit and historic culture.

Why is Maryland called ‘America in Miniature’?

Maryland is often called “America in Miniature” or “Little America” because of its diverse landscape. Visitors can see almost every type of geographical terrain during a trip around the state, except for the desert.

With just 10,460 square feet, the state consists of the Eastern Seaboard’s sun-kissed beaches, the marshes of the Chesapeake, the ancient peaks and dense forests of the Appalachian mountains and rolling, verdant farmland.

TENNESSEE TRAVEL GUIDE: WHAT TO SEE AND DO IN NASHVILLE AND THROUGHOUT THE STATE

For a well-rounded taste of Maryland’s historical significance, natural beauty, cultural offerings and recreational opportunities, here are just some of the must-see stops for any visitor to the state:

Baltimore & the Inner HarborAnnapolis and the U.S. Naval AcademyOcean CityAntietam National BattlefieldAssateague Island National Seashore

Guests to Maryland often flock to Baltimore for its beautiful waterfront views, thriving restaurant scene and variety of attractions. Baltimore has a reputation as “Charm City” due to its residents, experiences and scenic views.

Food enthusiasts will have no shortage of fresh seafood throughout the city, including fresh steamed crab.

ARE YOU PLANNING A TRIP TO CALIFORNIA? HERE’S A GUIDE TO ATTRACTIONS TO ADD TO YOUR VISIT

Baltimore’s Inner Harbor is a popular tourist destination to spend a day. The revitalized waterfront area has something for everyone in the family, including the National Aquarium, Maryland Science Center, fresh seafood restaurants and historic ships available to tour.

The Maryland Science Center sits across the harbor with floors of science demonstrations and hands-on exhibits for children and adults.

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, home of the Baltimore Orioles, is another popular attraction. It is a retro-classic Major League Baseball ballpark with a unique two-tiered layout.

Baltimore is home to the historic Francis Scott Key Bridge that collapsed in March 2024.

Annapolis, Maryland’s capital, is recognized as the “Sailing Capital of the U.S.” It is home to the U.S. Naval Academy, a historic district filled with colonial architecture, and a waterfront teeming with sailing experiences and other water activities.

The U.S. Naval Academy, founded in 1845, is not only a remarkable piece of the country’s history but also a stunning campus.

Some of the unique sites worth visiting include the copper-domed Cathedral of the Navy, the Athletic Hall of Fame, the sarcophagus of the father of the U.S. Navy, John Paul Jones, and the bronze statue of Bill the Goat, the academy’s mascot.

Guests to Annapolis often join in for the annual Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning, a celebration to welcome in the spring.

Summer means traveling across the Chesapeake Bay for Maryland residents and visitors and spending time in Ocean City, a premier beach destination. Ocean City is a 10-mile stretch of sandy beaches with a boardwalk with good food, entertainment and activities for visitors of all ages.

THESE 5 NYC TOURIST SITES PROVE LASTING POPULARITY OF ‘FRIENDS’ TV SITCOM

The beach town draws in vacationers with its beautiful coastline, abundant watersports and summertime fun.

A National Park Service-protected area, Antietam National Battlefield is a pivotal Civil War site that marks the single bloodiest day in American military history.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The battle, fought between the armies of Union Gen. George McClellan’s and Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, was a pivotal point in President Abraham Lincoln‘s issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation.

A visit to the battlefield merges educational opportunities with an opportunity to pay respects to those who gave their lives to shape the nation.

It’s also an area of pastoral beauty that can be explored by foot, bike or vehicle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The visitor center also offers museum exhibits on the Civil War.

Those in search of a magical destination can head to Assateague Island. Known for its wild horses that roam free on the sandy shores, it is designed for nature lovers and outdoor adventurers.

Assateague Island National Seashore visitors can enjoy the 37-mile-long barrier island through camping, wildlife observation and relaxation on the pristine beaches.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.