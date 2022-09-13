Dolly Parton’s Dollywood wins 3 Golden Ticket Awards

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dollywood is bringing home the gold.

Dolly Parton’s theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, recently won three awards from industry magazine Amusement Today.

Amusement Today awarded Dollywood with Golden Ticket Awards for three categories: Best Kids’ Area, Best Guest Experience and Best Christmas Event of 2021, according to a press release from Dollywood.

“We’re proud of the recognition we receive because it means we’re doing well at what we want to do – take care of the great folks who come to visit our park year after year,” Dolly Parton said in a statement.

Dollywood has won the Best Guest Experience category – which focuses on friendliness, cleanliness and value – three years in a row, with the exception of 2020 when awards were not presented, the press release said.

Similarly, the theme park has won the Best Kids’ Area, for the Wildwood Grove area of the park, for the last three years that Golden Ticket Awards were given out.

The Smoky Mountain Christmas at Dollywood event – an annual Dollywood tradition – has won 14 consecutive Golden Tickets for the Best Christmas Event, the theme park press release said.

In total, Dollywood was a finalist in seven categories, according to the theme park’s press release.

Aside from the top three prizes, Dollywood took runner-up for the Most Beautiful Park category, second place for the Best Food, and second place in the Best Park category.

Two of Dollywood’s roller coasters were also recognized by the Amusement Today Golden Ticket Awards.

The Lightning Rod ride was ranked in 11th place on the list of top 50 steel roller coasters of 2022, while the Thunderhead ride was ranked in 10th place on the list of top 50 wooden roller coasters of 2022, according to the rankings on the Golden Ticket Awards website.

Amusement Today’s Golden Ticket Awards were announced on Saturday at a ceremony at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio, according to a press release from Dollywood.

The Golden Ticket Awards are calculated based on a detailed, international survey conducted by Amusement Today, according to the press release.

