Dog mom spends $900 taking her pup on month-long European vacation across Italy: ‘Great companion’

A pet owner is making sure her dog gets the royal treatment wherever they travel.

Catherine Sophie, 23, of Glasgow, Scotland, recently took a month-long vacation — with her dog.

Teddy is a three-year-old Maltese and a “great companion,” said Sophie, when it comes to traveling.

CANADIAN ‘INFLUENCER DOG’ TRAVELS THE WORLD, LIVES LUXURIOUS LIFE WITH 75-PIECE WARDROBE WORTH $2,500

“I have been really lucky [as] he is so well-behaved. Because I was going by myself, he was great company for me,” she told SWNS.

As an actress, Sophie often travels for work, she said — and takes Teddy along with her.

This trip, however, was all about leisure, and Sophie said she couldn’t bear the thought of leaving Teddy at home for an entire month.

“My family adores Teddy, but because I was going for a month it would [have been] a lot for them to take him,” she said to SWNS.

UTAH CAT ACCIDENTALLY SHIPPED IN AMAZON RETURN BOX, FOUND 650 MILES FROM HOME BY WAREHOUSE WORKER

With their sights set on Italy, Sophie and Teddy jetted off from Glasgow to Rome at the beginning of April 2024.

With the airline’s pet fee and the vaccinations Teddy needed beforehand, Sophie said she spent about $500 to get Teddy to Italy — telling SWNS that “it was totally worth it.”

Once the pair touched down on Italian soil, they spent the next month visiting Rome, Bari and Civitavecchia.

NEW YORK FIREFIGHTER ADOPTS PUPPY HE HELPED RESCUE AFTER SHE WAS HIT BY A CAR: ‘I’D LOVE TO TAKE HER’

“It was something I have always wanted to do,” Sophie told SWNS.

Sophie and her pup stayed in dog-friendly Airbnbs during the trip — and even shared a public transportation card.

“I am trying to learn Italian, so I thought it would be a great opportunity,” she said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The pair also visited the Colosseum, the Vatican, Sophie’s great-grandfather’s war grave, the beach — and more.

After their whirlwind trip, the pair did have to take a longer route back to Glasgow, however.

Since the United Kingdom doesn’t allow dogs to travel with passengers in the main cabin, Sophie went out of her way to make sure she could sit with Teddy on the way home.

The pair flew from Rome to Amsterdam, then from Amsterdam to Dublin before getting on a bus to Belfast and taking a ferry to Scotland.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two-day trip home cost Sophie about $450 extra to ensure Teddy traveled by her side, according to SWNS.

Sophie said it was worth it, however — as Teddy is her dog and “my responsibility.”

She added, “The journey there and back did go a lot smoother than I thought it would.”

All told, Sophie spent about $900 solely on transportation for her pup to see Italy with her.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.