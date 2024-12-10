Delta passenger shares rare move made by gate agent who altered seat assignments on flight

A traveler recently took to Reddit to share a screenshot showing what a Delta gate agent (GA) did to enhance passengers’ comfort on a less-than-full flight.

The post in the “r/delta” forum is earning praise for the thoughtful move made by the agent at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in Missouri.

“Not a very full flight this morning, so the GA [gate agent] rearranged seating to try and make sure everyone had an empty middle seat,” the user wrote, along with an image showing the seating chart from the flight.

The user added, “I had never heard of a GA doing this before.”

The photo showed nearly every middle seat empty, moving passengers to more desirable seats in the window or aisle.

The gesture quickly garnered attention and admiration from users in the comments section.

“This GA deserves a raise,” one user wrote.

Another added, “There ARE heroes among us.”

“Frame this in the Louvre,” commented one person.

“Now THAT is the premium service we’re sold on,” said a user.

Another commented, “This is beautiful.”

“See it’s not hard for them to do the right thing and make customers happy,” commented a user.

Other Redditors shared their own experiences, noting that such accommodations are rare, especially on busier routes.

“I’ve flown out of Atlanta for years and can’t imagine this happening there. Flights are always packed to the brim,” commented one.

Some pointed out that such actions could improve airline loyalty.

“This is how you win customers for life. It costs nothing and leaves a lasting impression,” another user remarked.

A Delta spokesperson told Fox News Digital, “While this instance is rare, Delta people are empowered to make extra touches when circumstances allow so our customers have an elevated experience.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the Reddit poster for comment.