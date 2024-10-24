DC gears up for presidential inauguration as tourism industry braces for surge in visitors

Preparations for an influx of visitors are already underway as hotels, restaurants and attractions across Washington, D.C., brace for the next presidential inauguration.

Elliott Ferguson, II, Destination DC president and CEO, told Fox News Digital via email, “The public hasn’t been able to participate in the inauguration since 2017, so we expect significant interest.”

Due to COVID-19, President Biden’s inauguration in 2020 was scaled back as the pandemic kept Americans from attending.

RESERVATIONS FOR ELECTION WEEK GETAWAY SELL OUT IN SECONDS AS ‘UNPLUGGED’ TRAVEL SPOT OFFERS STEAL OF A DEAL

Security planning typically takes place for more than a year with inauguration events led by the president-elect’s Presidential Inaugural Committee, which is formed after the election.

“Washington, D.C. has a long history of hosting these types of major events safely and securely,” Ferguson said.

VISITING THE CONSTITUTION CAN REMIND US THAT AMERICA IS ALL ABOUT ‘WE THE PEOPLE’

Typically, first-term presidents have larger inaugurations, according to Destination DC’s data partners.

“Hotels, restaurants and attractions in neighborhoods across the city are creating thematic packages, menus, exhibits and tours for visitors,” Ferguson said.

“As the official destination marketing organization for the nation’s capital, Destination DC is showcasing this information in a variety of ways, serving as a free resource for those planning their visit.”

The coveted black-tie inaugural balls are longtime traditions that take place the evening of Inauguration Day to commence the new term of a president, with appearances made by the president and first lady at the official events.

HISTORICAL TIME CAPSULE CONTAINING LETTER FROM PRESIDENT COOLIDGE UNVEILED AT NATIONAL WWI MUSEUM

The Jefferson DC, a luxury boutique hotel, will have a professional fashion illustrator on-site to capture guests wearing their inaugural ball finest by hand-drawing watercolor portraits that will be framed and gifted to guests the following day.

“Inauguration is always a very exciting time in the nation’s capital. The Jefferson, DC team compliments that with distinguished service to ensure our guests can relax and have a wonderful experience,” David Bueno, The Jefferson DC’s general manager, told Fox News Digital via email.

The Hay-Adams hotel will be welcoming guests staying for the event with a special inauguration keepsake.

“Remember how privileged we are to live in this country that allows us this right.”

“In our extraordinary location across from the White House, every presidential inauguration is woven into our legacy of refined hospitality. We look forward to welcoming guests [to] the inauguration festivities in January,” Nicolas Béliard, Hay-Adams managing director, told Fox News Digital via email.

WHITE HOUSE LAUNCHES REVAMPED VISITOR EXPERIENCE WITH NEW STOP ON TOUR

Kristin Petersen, a travel adviser at Travelmation in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, told Fox News via email that she anticipates hotel rates will continue to rise as the inauguration nears.

“If you plan to go, lock in your travel plans now,” said Petersen.

“The ideal location is a hotel within walking distance of Capitol Hill. A lot of the city will shut down and many locations will be gated, so it’s extremely difficult to move around the city.”

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Petersen advises visitors to consider staying at destinations that are located outside the district on metro stops if hotels in the area are surpassing budgets.

“The trains will be running but definitely check the schedule since they could change for special events like the inauguration. Leave early, dress warm and plan to walk,” said Petersen.

She also reminds travelers to check flight prices at both Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“No matter the outcome, we look forward to welcoming visitors in January and beyond,” said Ferguson.

Petersen shared a similar sentiment, saying, “No matter what side you are on, it’s still a historic event, and you remember how privileged we are to live in this country that allows us this right.”

She had attended an inauguration and could feel the “American spirit” all around.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Everyone who is there is someone who wants to be there, someone who made the effort, and together you unite for a monumental moment,” said Petersen.

The inauguration will take place on Jan. 20 on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.