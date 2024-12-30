Da Vinci’s ‘Last Supper’ painted in late 1400s is viewed by 460,000 visitors each year

One of the world’s most famous paintings depicting a significant religious moment in Christianity attracts visitors far and wide.

Located in the former Dominican convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie in Milan, Italy, the painting is 15 feet high. It stretches roughly 29 feet wide.

Da Vinci painted the fresco between 1496 and 1498 to represent the last dinner between Jesus and His disciples.

About 460,000 people visit the masterpiece per year, according to Google Arts & Culture.

To keep the painting maintained at the right temperature, only groups of 25 visitors may view the masterpiece every 15 minutes, according to Milan-Museum.

“His work of art represents the Last Supper as told in the Gospel of John 13:21, when Jesus announces that one of his twelve Apostles would betray him before sunrise, but does not reveal which one,” wrote Inside the Vatican Magazine.

The religious publication noted that da Vinci showed “the human emotions of doubt, shock, fear, and anger through the expressions on their faces, the movements of their hands, and their body language, which contrast with Jesus’ calmness.”

It added, “It should also be mentioned that the daylight and unbroken bread confirm that it is too early for Judas to have been identified as the traitor.”

Milan’s Pinacoteca di Brera museum, located near the Santa Maria delle Grazie, has expanded its presence in the city, opening a new modern art edition on the first Sunday of this month.

The wing named “Palazzo Citterio” is home to 20th century Italian art, while incorporating the “Last Supper,” the Associated Press reported.

Brera director Angelo Crespi told AP that the museum and the “Last Supper” are among the top 10 most-visited sites in Italy.

“The ‘Last Supper’ and the Pinacoteca di Brera receive 1 million visitors a year, and take in more than 10 million euros ($10.5 million) in revenue,” said Crespi.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Pinacoteca di Brera museum for further comment.