Cruise line says passengers can work remotely at sea for ‘an entire year’ with new annual pass

With the evolution of remote work, many Americans are able to hold down a job from practically anywhere — even from a ship.

Virgin Voyages has announced a recently launched annual pass, giving passengers unlimited cruises for an entire year and the opportunity to work remotely while traveling at sea.

The pass gives passengers access to the entire fleet of Lady Ships, according to a press release.

Eighty-seven percent of American workers say they would be willing to work remotely if given the opportunity, with 32% wanting to be remote for five days, according to a report by McKinsey & Co.

Richard Branson, Virgin Group Founder said in the release, “What started as a sought-after ‘work from sea’ concept with our Season Pass has evolved into something even more special. Now, sailors can jump aboard any of our ships, across an endless variety of exciting destinations for an entire year.”

He added, “We’re offering unlimited opportunities for adventure in a way that has never been done in cruising before.”

Passholders will receive perks of unlimited Wi-Fi, access to events and $100 for bar credit per voyage.

“As an added benefit, passholders are welcome to add a plus one to their cabin, with the ability to travel with different companions throughout the year,” says the release.

The price of one pass is $120,000, excluding taxes and fees.

Passes can be purchased using Bitcoin. Virgin Voyages will be the first cruise line to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

Passengers can travel on the adults-only cruise line to destinations such as St. Kitts or Iceland.

“Whether you’re booking a short getaway or a longer, more immersive voyage, passholders will stay in a Sea Terrace cabin that features a private balcony complete with the brand’s signature red hammock,” says the release.

Annual passholders can choose a start date between January and April 2025, activating the pass for a year.

The pass is available to purchase until March 31, 2025.

Fox News Digital reached out to Virgin Voyages for additional comment.