‘Christmas gas’ joke goes viral as women prank the men in their lives with disastrous auto error

You’ve heard of a Christmas tree, Christmas gifts and Christmas carols, but what about Christmas gas?

That’s what holiday jokesters are telling their loved ones that they pumped into their cars as part of a viral TikTok prank.

“Hey, it’s Hannah,” one prankster says to her husband over the phone.

“We have a problem. I stopped to get gas on the way to work and they were out. So, I had to get the Christmas gas. And now my car is sputtering so bad, I barely made it to work.”

Hannah Crawford, 31, of Stockton, Alabama, heard about the prank from a friend and could not resist trying it on her husband.

The family counselor slipped into her coworker’s office to make the call.

“You used the what now?” Clayton Crawford can be heard asking, according to his wife’s video that she posted onto TikTok. “Don’t play with me. What are you talking about?”

At this point, he seems skeptical.

“The Christmas gas,” she replies, hardly able to contain her laughter.

“It was a green handle instead of black.”

“I’ll kill you,” Clayton Crawford told his wife. “You better go run that car off a bridge somewhere if you did that. You better find a way to total it is all I’m telling you, because it’s ruined.”

Hannah Crawford assures her husband that “they’re fixing it right now.”

“You put diesel in your car,” he says. “There’s no helping you. The green handle is diesel.”

“He fell for it,” Hannah Crawford told Fox News Digital. But Clayton said he had his suspicions.

“As you could tell, I was just probably fed up with her c—, to be honest with you,” Clayton Crawford told Fox News Digital.

“But maybe halfway wondering if this time she actually did it. One thing about her is it’s never something that’s not possible. There’s always that, ‘Oh my god.’ You just never know what you’re going to get when you answer the phone with her,” he said.

Viewers appeared to get a kick out of the video.

“Love that his first thought was insurance fraud,” one person commented.

“The fact that he’s not even phased by ‘we have a problem,'” another person wrote.

“Why did he give off Rip from Yellowstone vibes when he said, ‘I don’t have time for you today,'” another commented.

The Christmas gas trend started in 2023 when a number of videos went viral, like Karsen Holloway Ward who garnered 2.9 million views when she tricked her dad into believing she bought “Christmas gas” that she saw on TikTok.

“You don’t follow TikTok,” her father responds, adding, in part, “This is why kids don’t have a clue about life.”

“I have actually put diesel in my gas car and I can testify that not all dads are this calm,” someone commented.

“His little princess you can tell. Very patient,” another person wrote.

While the videos sparked laughter, the effects of actually putting diesel fuel into a gasoline vehicle can be problematic and costly, Paul Sadosky, owner of Valvoline Express Care in Waco, Texas, told Fox News Digital.

“It’s going to start up because there’s still gas in the line,” Sadosky said.

“But once that gas in the line runs out and it turns to diesel, it’ll probably start running rough. It’ll start smoking and the car will start to misfire,” he said.

Ultimately, the damage could require a new motor.

Since diesel fuel is thicker than gasoline, it evaporates slower and therefore, they are not at all interchangeable.

“But if you catch it in time, it could just be flushing out all the lines and a new fuel filter,” Sadosky said.

“You might have to replace some fuel lines.”

Sadosky added that it is actually much worse to put gasoline into a diesel car.