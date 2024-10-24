Challenging corn mazes around the US that you might find yourself getting lost in

Popular fall activities include apple and pumpkin picking and completing a challenging corn maze with friends and family.

There are several stops around the U.S. that take great pride in corn mazes.

With intricate designs and multi-level challenges for all ages, these mazes can provide hours of fun for the whole family.

Below are some of the country’s popular corn mazes and what you can expect on your visit.

Richardson Adventure Farm is located in Spring Grove, Illinois.

The corn maze at Richardson Adventure Farm features nine to 10 miles of trail through 20 acres of corn, according to the farm’s website.

There are three bridges located in the maze that allow you to get a bird’s eye view of the land.

If you’re scared of getting lost, have no fear — there is a perimeter surrounding the maze in its entirety, so there aren’t any dead ends, Richardson Adventure Farm’s website states.

Somerset, Virginia, is home to Liberty Mills Farm.

Liberty Mills Farm features four different mazes of different levels.

There’s the story maze, which takes around 30 minutes to complete. For those who want an intermediate level experience, there’s the trivia maze, which is based on the theme of the year, and it typically takes around 45 minutes to finish, according to the farm’s website.

The hole punch maze could take around two to three hours to complete, per the website. For this experience, guests must discover 21 stations throughout the maze.

Lastly, there’s the mystery maze, which is Liberty Mills Farm’s most challenging experience.

There are no maps to help you through the mystery maze. The time this maze takes to complete varies greatly, but Liberty Mills Farm recommends on its website that guests plan on spending a minimum of an hour completing this maze.

Davis Mega Maze is located in Sterling, Massachusetts.

There are several attractions for guests to explore during their visit to Davis Mega Maze, including huge pool tables, fire pits, a petting farm, inflatables, hamster wheels and more.

In addition to all these attractions is the main event, the corn maze.

The corn maze could be completed in as little as 30 minutes and as much as three hours or more, per the website.

The 2024 Davis Mega Maze includes eight acres of corn and three miles of pathway, according to David Mega Maze’s website.

There are seven intensity levels of the maze, so guests can choose the one that best fits the abilities of their party.

There are also games located throughout the corn maze, such as ax throwing and slingshots.

Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is where you can find Cherry Crest Adventure Farm.

Each year, there is a different maze theme at Cherry Crest Adventure Farm. The 2024 theme is “Cattle on the Farm.”

The maze at Cherry Crest Adventure Farm spans across five acres and features two and a half miles of paths and bridges, per the farm’s website.

There are different levels guests can choose to complete, which range from around 20 minutes to completion to two or more hours if attempting the most difficult level.

There are also guides stationed throughout the maze to provide assistance to those who may need it.

Levant, Maine, is home to Tworky Family Orchards.

Since the very first corn maze shaped like a giant piece of popcorn in 2001, Tworky Family Orchards’ corn maze has featured new, extravagant designs each year, the website states.

Upon entering the corn maze, guests will be handed a special map filled with riddles to act as a guide through the maze.

There are around 60,000 corn plants that make up the four acre maze each year, according to the farm’s website.

Maze Craze is located in Springfield, Ohio.

There are four separate mazes here with four different interactive games.

Also, at Maze Craze, there are hayrides, barrel train rides, gemstone mining and a zipline for kids to soar on.

Lowe Family Farmstead is in Kuno, Idaho.

At Lowe Family Farmstead, guests can explore the flower field, take a hayride on a tractor, pick pumpkins, and, of course, enter the challenging corn maze.

Lowe Family Farmstead’s 2024 corn maze design is “Built Farm Tough,” carved into 13 acres of corn, the farm’s website states.

Lodi, Wisconsin, is where you can find Treinen Farm.

A walk through the corn maze could take 45 minutes to several hours, according to Treinen Farm’s website.

Before entering the maze, guests are given a puzzle to solve. Missing pieces are in seven mailboxes located around the corn maze, according to the farm’s website.

If you’re up for an extra challenge, there are secret locations throughout the maze that are not displayed on the map. Only 2% of guests visiting Treinen Farm are able to find them all, according to the farm’s website.