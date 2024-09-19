Cedar Point theme park unveils record-breaking ’tilt’ roller coaster for 2025

A new, record-breaking roller coaster will open at Cedar Point in 2025, officials at the Sandusky, Ohio-based park announced today.

“Siren’s Curse is the tallest, fastest, longest tilt coaster in North America,” Tony Clark, director of communications at Cedar Point, told Fox News Digital in an on-camera interview.

Riders on board Siren’s Curse will “climb 160 feet into the air,” before encountering what Clark called the roller coaster’s “signature move.”

‘TOP THRILL 2’ ROLLER COASTER AT CEDAR POINT WILL NOT REOPEN THIS SEASON

“Your train will travel to a piece of track that all of a sudden disconnects and tilts 90 degrees,” he said.

Riders will be “looking straight down at the midway below. And then at once everything locks into place, it’ll release you, and then you’ll travel through the rest of the ride,” he said.

“It’s going to be a pretty amazing experience,” said Clark, adding that the coaster’s speed will reach 58 miles per hour.

Siren’s Curse is just one of two roller coasters in North America with this “tilt” mechanism, said Clark. A third is under construction in Texas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Cedar Point’s been known for roller coaster innovation over its history,” said Clark.

He continued, “And so we were the first to have several big coasters that had not been seen before. This is one that’s not in our lineup.”

Clark said the tilt mechanism is “very different from the other roller coasters that we have.”

“We wanted to add something diverse and different to our lineup,” he said. “And Siren’s Curse is exactly that.”

And while the coaster may look frightening, Clark insists that the rider is never at any real risk.

DISNEY MATTERHO​​RN BOBSLEDS INSPIRED BY SWISS ALPS JEWEL, PLUS MORE FUN ROLLER COASTER FACTS

“The whole point of thrill ride is really to give you a thrill. That is the point. And there’s always this sense of danger, but the danger, though, is just kind of in your head because the manufacturer does a lot of testing,” he said, adding that Cedar Point also does its own testing on rides.

The mechanism will “lock” the train into place on the track, said Clark.

The Siren’s Curse roller coaster climbs 160 feet into the air.

“And then only when it’s locked will that tilt table release and then turn 90 degrees,” he said.

“So a lot of safety precautions are put into the ride’s safety systems. Even if one little thing doesn’t work, it’s a ‘check engine’ light and the ride doesn’t run.”

The announcement of Cedar Point’s newest roller coaster took some theme park enthusiasts by surprise – especially as the park has had significant trouble over the past season with its newest roller coaster, Top Thrill 2.

“No one really saw this coming at all,” said Brandon Stoff, creator of the YouTube channel “Theme Park Recommendations” who posts content about roller coasters and upcoming theme park attractions.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Stoff said that prior to learning about Siren’s Curse, he believed Top Thrill 2 would “be marketed as the new ride in 2025” at Cedar Point.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“Cedar Point blew us out of the water with an epic announcement for their new-for-2025 record-breaking tilt coaster,” said Stoff of Charlotte, North Carolina.

He continued, “Siren’s Curse will be a great addition to Cedar Point’s already impressive lineup of roller coasters.”

Next year, Stoff predicted, will be “epic” for Cedar Point, especially as Top Thrill 2 is scheduled to re-open after closing due to issues with the ride’s vehicles.

Aside from the tilting mechanism, Siren’s Curse will also feature on-board audio and LED lights on its trains – which are other firsts for the park.

These features will help enhance the ride’s story, said Clark, which tells the tale of the “Lake Erie monster” coming to take over the ride.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“You’ll hear that audio throughout the entire experience,” he said. “We’re excited to have that as a first here at Cedar Point.”

Exactly when park guests will be able to ride Siren’s Curse is not yet clear.

Siren’s Curse is expected to open in “early summer 2025,” said Clark, a few weeks after Cedar Point opens for the summer in May.