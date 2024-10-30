Car is better for holiday travel than plane, many Americans say

When it comes to Americans arriving at their holiday destinations this year, many have a preferred way to journey.

Motel 6 and Studio 6 have released the results of their 2024 Holiday Travel survey — sharing that more travelers prefer to drive.

Results found that more than half of people, or 51%, say they plan to drive to their destinations while 13% plan to fly.

The survey, done by Talker Research, asked 2,000 Americans who celebrate winter holidays.

Forty percent of those driving say they like to drive, while 46% say their destination is close by.

“There’s just something comforting and nostalgic about packing into the family car with a trunk filled with gifts and casseroles and road-tripping to your holiday celebrations,” said Julie Arrowsmith, president and CEO of G6 Hospitality, in a press release.

Arrowsmith added, “It’s no surprise we are seeing an uptick in this trusted travel choice this year given the current environment.”

Twenty-six percent of Americans say they drive because it is cheaper than flying.

A spokesperson for AAA told Fox News Digital via email that driving gives travelers more flexibility with their departure times.

“Driving is always the overwhelming favorite, because it tends to be cheaper and more convenient for most people,” said the spokesperson.

“Typically, 85%-90% of holiday travelers drive – and 7%-8% fly – and the rest will go by bus, train, or travel by cruise.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Motel 6 for additional comment.